‘Lingering’ COVID symptom Gwyneth can’t shake

Gwyneth Paltrow, 48, revealed she contracted coronavirus ‘early on’, and still can’t shake some of the symptoms. Picture: Instagram/Gwynethpaltrow

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she had coronavirus and is still suffering long-term side affects.

In a recent blog post on her Goop website, the actor and lifestyle guru revealed that she tested positive to COVID-19 "early on".

"It left me with some (long-term) fatigue and brain fog," she wrote.

Paltrow also claimed that she had tests done in January that "showed really high levels of inflammation in my body".

While she didn't go into too much detail in her post, experts have pinpointed fatigue to be one of the most common, lingering symptoms after the virus has left someone's body.

Last September, more than 100 Aussie coronavirus patients took part in groundbreaking research into the pandemic's long-term effects at Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital.

And the symptoms Paltrow has described are also what Professor Greg Dore, one of the study's lead researchers, discovered in his findings.

"Most people are describing ongoing fatigue, reduced exercise tolerance … chest heaviness, some difficulty breathing, and also sort of a brain fog or some issues around attention concentration," he told Channel 9 in September.

"People that weren't hospitalised can still have problems breathing. Even for young people infected, the significant post-COVID illnesses we're seeing should be a bit of a wake up."

Prof Dore said it was "concerning" that many coronavirus patients "didn't get over it".

"The initial acute illness might have resolved somewhat, but then the symptoms continued and, in some respects, did become more constant and more debilitating," he told the program.

"(They're saying) 'When am I going to get better? When am I going to get back to my life that I had sort of pre-COVID?'"

As for the inflammation Paltrow briefly touches on, this long-term effect of the virus has caused medical professionals some concern, particularly when it comes to the heart and the brain, according to a cardiology study in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Published in July last year, it found that of the 100 people who had recovered from COVID-19 within the past two to three months, 60 per cent had "ongoing myocardial inflammation".

The actress has been seeing a medicine practitioner for ‘healing’. Picture: Instagram/Gwynethpaltrow

Additionally, a June study published in the journal Radiology found that 68 per cent of severe COVID patients had "increased markers of inflammation" in their brains.

To help with her "healing", Paltrow said she has turned to a medicine practitioner, who

put her on a (flexible) keto and plant-based diet to alleviate the inflammation.

He also explained that her road to recovery was "going to be longer than usual".

"So I've been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic," Paltrow explained in her post.

While she claims that it all makes her feel better, it is also important to seek the advice of a medical professional if you do fall ill to the virus, and experience long-term side effects.

