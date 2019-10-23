Lindsay’s brutal public swipe at Miley

Lindsay Lohan has publicly slammed Cody Simpson for “settling” for Miley Cyrus.

Lindsay Lohan wasn't feeling Cody Simpson's Masked Singer victory.

The 33-year-old judge took to Instagram to shade Simpson, 22, who previously dated her sister Aliana, following his big unveiling as the robot on Monday.

Ali and Lindsay Lohan. Picture: Fjeraku/GC Images

"When you realise you failed. And you settle for less," she captioned an old photo of Simpson walking with Ali (per TMZ). "Family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future."

Ouch.

Lohan has since deleted the scathing photo but added a new photo in which she simultaneously congratulated Simpson and shaded him.

"@themaskedsingerau woo-hoo!!! I was right!! yay @codysimpson good job!! what a great time! What a great time and wonderful moments we have all had on this show! Congratulations to everyone!" she captioned a photo of the judges posing with Simpson.

"@aliana leave the riffraff behind sista!!!"

During the show, Lohan predicted the robot would be Simpson and warned they'd have to chat.

"If it is you, we have a lot to talk about, and this is not the arena for it," she said. "I want my furniture back! Because I bought your furniture for your house in Venice!"

Fellow Masked Singer judge "Jackie O" Henderson later explained that Lohan told her she furnished Ali and Cody's residence in Los Angeles when they dated in 2018.

