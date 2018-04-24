Lindols Macadamias on show during Eat Local Month

SLOW-cooked and spicy, butterscotch brittle and lemon myrtle.

These are just some of the delicious flavoured macadamias made by husband-and-wife duo Sandra and Olle Lindstrom.

Their farm, Lindols Macadamias, will feature in the upcoming Gympie Eat Local Month.

The month-long GourMAY festival will give them the opportunity to show off their farm and delicious macadamia products.

This week Mrs Lindstrom caught up with the Rural Weekly to talk about her passion for supporting local produce.

THE FARM

In Goomboorian, northeast of Gympie, is Lindols Macadamias, a 56ha farm home to 11,000 trees of 11different varieties.

It's run by the Lindstroms, who have been growing macadamias for the past 20years.

"We purchased and planted our first 1000 trees in 1998,” Mrs Lindstrom said.

"We have grown the remainder of the trees ourselves in an on-farm nursery.

"The nursery has allowed us to be in control of the production of trees and has proven an economical way of expanding the farm.

"We began harvesting in commercial quantities in 2004, it wasn't huge tonnage but each year, as the trees mature, our harvests have increased.”

Before deciding on macadamias the couple explored other growing options, such as olives, limes and citrus.

"We settled for them because they were native to the area and the rainfall we get is sufficient to grow good macadamias and the Goomboorian soil is excellent,” she said.

Harvest for the nuts starts in March and goes through until September, depending on the weather and variety.

"Some of our varieties include the Daddo, 741, 842, A203 and A4,” she said.

"Every variety has different drop times.

"Between those times we prune the trees, as well as do any tree maintenance that needs to be done.”

The Lindstroms use two different harvesters.

"We have two finger-wheel harvesters,” she said.

"One de-husks in the orchard, so the soil gets back some of those nutrients.

"The other requires the de-husking to be done in the shed.

"We operate the farm with two full-time employees and we hire seasonal staff at the busier times of the year.”

In recent years they have started value-adding their produce by creating delicious slow-cooked and spicy, vanilla and cinnamon, and lemon myrtle flavours, all created in their commercial kitchen and packing facility.

"The operation is small and very hands-on but that's how we like it,” Mrs Lindstrom said.

In addition to the different flavoured nuts, Mrs Lindstrom also makes butterscotch macadamia brittle and double-choc macadamia brownies.

"We supply to a lot of local fruit and veggie stores in andaround Gympie,” she said.

"For now we do go to the twilight markets, the show and a couple of other markets to get our name out there and let people know where we're from.”

SUPPORTING LOCAL

During the month of May, Gympie residents are encouraged to support their producers for Eat Local Month - or GourMAY.

"If we can support one another by buying local produce it creates an independent community,” she said.

"If someone buys a bag of macadamias from me, the money is returned to other locals when I purchase my ingredients.

"The majority of the ingredients we use in our products are sourced within 100km of here.”

She said with no support the farms would start to disappear, which would allow companies from overseas to come in.

"If we can encourage the younger generations to buy local and support local farmers, we might start seeing more younger farmers,” she said.

"It's all about creating that webbed network and supporting one another - it's got to the point where people will sell their farms to overseas companies.”

Lindols Macadamias, as well as 11 other producers, will be participating in the farm trail, which allows people to take a peek into where and how the produce in the area is grown.

Mrs Lindstrom said she really enjoyed when people came out to look around the farm.

"Some people are just amazed at the fact that you can grow produce and pick it off the tree and eat it fresh without it being in storage,” she said.