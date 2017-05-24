27°
Linda's life work moves mountains

Rowan Schindler
and Rowan Schindler | 24th May 2017 5:38 PM
DEDICATED: Gympie's Linda Shum is releasing a new book about her life's work to help orphans in China.
DEDICATED: Gympie's Linda Shum is releasing a new book about her life's work to help orphans in China. Renee Albrecht

Twenty years ago, Linda Shum decided to try and move a mountain, and now a book entitled China Baby Love, has been released detailing the story of her life's work.

The mountain is the seemingly insurmountable challenge of helping as many of China's estimated 600,000 orphans as she can.

Linda, from Gympie, had never travelled outside Australia when she heard about the plight of orphans in the world's most populous nation and decided to visit in 1997. She visited one orphanage and within 10 days of her visit, the 16 children were dead.

She soon began her task of moving her mountain and today, has six orphanages and homes dedicated to housing more than 60 children.

China Baby Love, the book detailing the Gympie grandmother's journey is written by Jane Hutcheon, a former ABC China correspondent.

"I feel like it's fairly euphoric," Linda said. "I'm very honoured. She'd follow me around for four years."

The book often criticises the Chinese Government, particularly the one child policy, which ended in 2015.

"There's stories in there about the children being bought and sold, and those stories need to be aired, but you can't talk about it in China," Linda said.

Author Hutcheon highlights Linda's relationship with her mother as a factor in her passion to help these children.

"I lost contact with my mother. She was never loving of me," Linda said.

"I united with her late in her life and before she died, I told her I loved her, and she said she loved me. That was the only time she told me she loved me."

Fu Xiao Xiao with Linda Shum Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times
Fu Xiao Xiao with Linda Shum Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times Renee Pilcher

Linda believes her heart is open to every child despite significant sadness.

"I don't cry as much as I used to. I have probably become hardened," Linda said. "It's not about me though, it's about the team. But it's here (in her heart) and I've got to get it out.

"Every child, from the moment they are born, deserve love."

Linda recounted a Chinese parable.

"There was this old man who wanted to move two mountains," she said.

"He got his wheelbarrow and shovel by shovel he started to dig.

"The people of the village laughed at him, and told him he would never move the mountain before he died.

"But he told them it didn't matter, and that even after he dies his children will continue his work."

Linda's work has blessed her with many children, who all consider her their "Nai Nai" - their grandmother. The Gympie Library hosts Linda Shum and the release of China Baby Love today at 10am, 8-14 Mellor St, Gympie. Call 54810859 to book.

Gympie Times

Topics:  book launch china gympie gympie library humans of gympie linda shum

