Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Rum's new Bundy Sarsaparilla will hit the shelves in September in time for Footy finals.
Bundaberg Rum's new Bundy Sarsaparilla will hit the shelves in September in time for Footy finals.
News

Limited edition Bundy blend coming to a bottle-o near you

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
17th Jun 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 18th Jun 2020 7:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOTHING beats a classic Bundy and Cola or dark and stormy, but there's a new mix coming to the party.

Bundaberg Rum announced today cans of Bundy and Sarsaparilla will hit bottle shop shelves in September in a limited edition NRL pack.

The release will come just in time for Footy finals.

Late last year, the iconic beverage joined forces with Ice Break for their iced coffee milk flavoured with Bundaberg Rum.

Bundaberg Rum have been approached for further comment.

bundaberg bundaberg rum finals footy
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie history in good hands as printing press retires

        premium_icon Gympie history in good hands as printing press retires

        News If the Gympie times’ original printing press could talk, it could tell a few good stories.

        • 18th Jun 2020 7:14 AM
        Reader says she will miss the old Times

        premium_icon Reader says she will miss the old Times

        News IT MAY take only one thing to prompt someone to buy a newspaper, be it the comics...

        • 18th Jun 2020 7:05 AM
        Cheers at last – pubs, restaurants move to new normal

        premium_icon Cheers at last – pubs, restaurants move to new normal

        News CORONAVIRUS may have turned us all into hermits, or nearly so, but the big news is...

        • 18th Jun 2020 6:40 AM
        Fly North takes off: Coast to Cairns locked in

        premium_icon Fly North takes off: Coast to Cairns locked in

        Business Things are looking up, literally, after a devastating few months