Calls for e-scooter ban after tragic death

There are new calls for e-scooters, such as those provided by Lime, to be banned in Brisbane. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

The Pedestrian Council of Australia is calling for an immediate ban of e-scooters on footpaths in the wake of the incident, saying there needs to be tighter restrictions on their use by the Council.

Pedestrian Council Chairman Harold Scuby said the laws in place around the scooters currently are not sufficient and are not enforceable.

He says risks to riders and pedestrians can't be adequately managed and the city council should be banning scooters, not looking to issue a second company a licence to operate.

The 50-year-old man died in hospital on Thursday, a day after he fell at South Brisbane.

He suffered severe head injuries despite wearing a helmet and also had a heart attack.

Investigators are looking at whether the heart attack caused the fall. After the incident, the ambulance service detailed the injury toll from e-scooters.

Over a two-month period, 80 people were treated at two major hospitals, and 12 of them required surgery.

"We've been predicting this death for a long time," he said.

"We want to sit down and talk to them about a maximum and enforced and enforceable speed limit of 10km for all vehicles on footpaths.

"We'd also like to know from the Queensland government exactly how much the crashes have cost the taxpayer to date."

Mr Scruby said the scooters operating under their current rules are not just a threat to riders but also pedestrians.

"I was walking on the Howard Smith Boardwalk on the weekend and it was like being in traffic."

"We can't see them (e-scooters) coming and some of them were doing 40kms an hour at least."

Queensland Ambulance Service clinical director Tony Hucker says riders must be aware of the risks and make sure they're wearing helmets and watching their speed on footpaths.

He said it wasn't clear why the helmet failed to protect the man who suffered "traumatic" head injuries.

But he stopped short of backing a ban.

"We do know that people are getting hurt but if you are safe and careful it can be OK," he told reporters.

"They are unique in a way because they have really small wheels and they're more prone to catching in divets and holes ... so there's probably a higher risk, particularly at night."

The Brisbane City Council has expressed sympathy for the man's family and says it won't comment further, pending a police investigation into the death. The Lime scooter company has also expressed its condolences and is cooperating with the probe.