Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity

Lily Allen marries Stranger Things star

by Nathan Vass
10th Sep 2020 5:01 AM

 

Songstress Lily Allen has been married to her Stranger Things star lover by an Elvis impersonator in a small Las Vegas chapel.

Allen, 35, married David Harbour at the celebrity-friendly Graceland Wedding Chapel using her previous married name, Lily Cooper, The Sun reports.

Lily Allen’s engagement ring. Picture: lilyallen/Instagram
Lily Allen’s engagement ring. Picture: lilyallen/Instagram

 

 

Lily had been seen wearing a massive engagement ring in David's home city of New York.

The couple were married by Brendan Paul, owner of the 30-seat Elvis-themed chapel and one of the most famous Elvis impersonators in Sin City.

The ceremony was carried out by Brendan Paul, owner of the chapel and one of the most famous Elvis impersonators in Sin City.

Lily's first marriage - to builder and decorator Sam Cooper - was a very different affair.

The pair married at St James' Church in Cranham, Gloucester in the summer of 2011, with the pair welcoming their second child Marnie Rose later that year.

Harbour rose to fame on Stranger Things as Jim Hopper and has also had roles on Brokeback Mountain, Quantum of Solace and Hellboy.

Guests at the chapel wedding had to wear face mask, but the happy couple showed off their faces.

There were four other weddings at the chapel on Monday when Lily tied the knot, including one that was Hawaiian themed which featured a hula dancer and Brendan singing as Elvis.

David and Lily first revealed they were a couple on a night out to the theatre in London in August 2019 - months after he split from Alison Sudol.

 

UK singer Lily Allen performing in Tasmania. Picture: Patrick Gee
UK singer Lily Allen performing in Tasmania. Picture: Patrick Gee

 

She confirmed things were serious at the after-party for an edition of Saturday Night Live he had posted, posting a shot of his bulging bicep, writing: "Mine."

The Graceland Wedding Chapel has a long history of celebrity weddings.

 

Stranger Things actor David Harbour. Picture: Instagram
Stranger Things actor David Harbour. Picture: Instagram

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi married Dorothea in a late-night ceremony there using his real name, John Bongiovi in 1989. The couple, who are still together, went on to have four kids.

 

Originally published as Lily Allen marries Stranger Things star

More Stories

Show More
editors picks elvis las vegas lily allen stranger things

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REPLAY: Langer Cup Grand Final - PBC SHS v Keebra Park SHS.

        Premium Content REPLAY: Langer Cup Grand Final - PBC SHS v Keebra Park SHS.

        Sport REPLAY: Catch all the action of the Langer Cup grand final day, along with the Walters Cup, Gee Cup and DeVere Cup deciders. HERE’S HOW TO WATCH LIVE.

        VIDEO: James Nash and St Pat’s in fiery Gympie rivalry match

        Premium Content VIDEO: James Nash and St Pat’s in fiery Gympie rivalry match

        News A tense and low scoring first half saw plenty of big hits delivered by both sides...

        • 10th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        70 PHOTOS: Gympie school rugby action lights up the turf

        Premium Content 70 PHOTOS: Gympie school rugby action lights up the turf

        News Jack Stokes Oval saw plenty of quality school rugby action on Wednesday night...

        • 10th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        38yo career thief stuffed Bundy Rum down his pants

        Premium Content 38yo career thief stuffed Bundy Rum down his pants

        News The Tin Can Bay man’s alcohol theft landed him in a Gympie court