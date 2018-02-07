'Like they've been in my underpants drawer': salon owner

Sharyn Alford accesses the damage to her business overnight after it was ransacked by thieves.

Sharyn Alford accesses the damage to her business overnight after it was ransacked by thieves. Frances Klein

Talking Heads ransacked : Three businesses were targeted in Mary St overnight

UPDATE:

"I feel like they've been in my underpants drawer."

While embarrassed to say, it was the only way business owner Sharyn Alford could describe the feeling of walking into her long-standing business Talking Heads and seeing it completely trashed.

The James Nash arcade business was ransacked overnight and thousands of dollars worth of stock was taken.

Scaling a wall to break into the James Nash arcade salon, it was one of three businesses targeted last night.

Uneathered in Mary St had a door kicked in and stock stolen while the Gympie Vacuum Cleaner Shop was disturbed but not entered.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"It's that uneasy feeling," she said accessing the senseless mess on the salon floor where thieves dumped stock ripped from shelves and cupboards, in what was likely a desperate search for cash.

Bottles of shampoo, conditioner and nail polish were stolen, alongside hair dryers, while some stock was bundled up but left behind.

Some stolen stock had been found outside another Gympie business this morning and returned.

The filing cabinet, kitchen and beauty bar were also raided, Mrs Alford said, flabbergasted at what the thieves achieved with opening the canisters of bleach.

The salon is closed today while police collect evidence, but the dedicated hairdresser is looking forward to cleaning up the mess and moving on.

Employee Carly Duckworth could not believe the damage.

"That's our work and our family," she said.

EARLIER:

TWO Mary St business owners are cleaning up the mess today after thieves ransacked their premises overnight.

Police are investigating the break and enter and ransacking of Unearthed and Talking Heads Hair Designs & Buffed Nails & Beauty.

Thieves tried to also break into a third Mary St business, the Gympie Vacuum Cleaner Shop, overnight but could not get in.

Damage to Unearthed in Mary St done during Tuesday night's break-in. Facebook

Talking Heads was closed this morning as police dusted for fingerprints and owners tried to clean up the mess of rubbish and overturned furniture. The thieves had also emptied drawers and thrown the contents all over the floor.

The business owners apologised to their clients for the inconvenience and asked anyone who knew anything about the crime to contact Gympie police.

"We are decent honest people who work hard for our families and for somebody to do this is absolutely heartbreaking," they said.