'Like sliding on ice': teen's serious crash unstoppable

HORRIFIC CRASH: Billy Lord was told by doctors that his seat belt saved his life in an Amamoor crash on Saturday. Contributed

IT TOOK just seconds for two Amamoor teens to leave a wet rural road and slam into a tree critically injuring one and leaving another with a significant seatbelt wound on the weekend.

Billy Lord, 19, who was a passenger in his best mate David Story's car on Saturday said his friend could not have done anything to stop the pair from aquaplaning out of control on Diamondfield Rd on Saturday afternoon, a few kilometres from Amamoor town centre.

Travelling no more than 70km/h on the 80km/h zoned road, Mr Lord said they had moved off the road slightly to account for a passing car when their tyres began to slip.

"It was like we were sliding on ice - the road's terrible there,” he said.

"All I remember was just seeing the air bag and I was knocked out for a bit.”

When Mr Lord woke he kicked open his door, racing around to his 18-year-old mate who was trapped and unconscious behind the wheel.

He did anything he vitally could to help his friend before emergency services arrived and removed him from the mangled driver's side.

Mr Story was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains in an induced coma.

On Sunday night doctors worked to remove pressure from a brain bleed, Mr Lord said, but the teen remains in a crtical but stable condition.

Dealing with his own injuries of muscle damage, possible whiplash and a severe seat belt burn, doctors told Mr Lord he would be dead if it had not been for his seatbelt.

But he is focusing on his friend, who he had been close with for years after striking up a friendship on the school bus.

"It doesn't feel the same without him being here now - I'm used to spending so much time with him.

"I can't be there (in hospital) in any sort of way to help him, but as soon as he wakes I'll be heading straight down there in a heart beat.”

Still in shock from the crash, Mr Lord said the road's bad design and poor condition, that also caused his father to crash three years ago, needs addressing.

He said not enough room for two passing cars and an embankment lining one side, made the road extremely difficult to navigate.

"As soon as we hit the grass we we picked up speed,” he said of Saturday's crash.

"It's very rough and there's not room to go off the side.”