Like it or not, we are all invested in the Rattler

SO IT seems the resurrected Rattler will make its first official journey just before Christmas.

This was revealed during Gympie's annual celebration of volunteering at the $1.1 million refurbished Pavilion on Wednesday, as was the identity of the man who will be steering the ship, so to speak.

Senior reporter Arthur Gorrie caught up with Peter Blashki and introduces him to the community on PAGE 3 today.

What a happy day December 2 will be. To hear once again the familiar "toot toot” of the old girl as she makes her way towards the Mary Valley. It will be worth finding a good spot near the track that day, or if you're lucky enough, securing a seat on the Rattler herself.

The final approval of $4.7 million in State Government funding earlier this year meant Gympie Regional Council had the $10.8 million in capital it needed to bring the Rattler back to life, and restoration work on the Mary valley Heritage Railway tracks and bridges kicked off in earnest last weekend. As State MP and Rattler board member Tony Perrett emphasised back in March, it will be up to the Rattler Railway Company to meet and exceed income projections. With every ratepayer in this region invested through the $65 development levy, it is to be hoped the books will be kept open for us all to keep an eye on.