Lights in the sky? Local spots UFO above Gympie

SPOTTED: An object very similar to what this Gympie man saw on Sunday morning.

GYMPIE locals may have had a close encounter with the unknown over the weekend, with one eagle-eyed local claiming he saw a mysterious object floating high above town.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, says he first spotted something unusual moving through our skies on Sunday morning.

"It was around 11 or 11.30 in the morning, and at first glance it was actually hard to make out the shape of the object, but it moved very slowly and very deliberately,” he says.

"It made a path from around where Widgee would be, before heading south and then going back again.”

After watching the object move back and forth, the man finally caught what he says was his first proper glimpse.

"At one point it turned in place and I could see it - kind of a triangular shape, a metallic body with three glowing lights on each of the points.”

The description roughly matches that of the infamous Black Triangles, which are relatively common amongst UFO sightings.

The spotting here follows a similar incident on the Sunshine Coast last month, where an 'unidentified aerial phenomenon' was captured on video.

SPOTTED: A UFO sighting. Contributed

No stranger to a probing question, the Gympie Times asked the man what he thought the craft could possibly be.

Surprisingly, he says it was less likely an otherworldly visitor and instead something far more terrestrial.

"Honestly,” he says with a laugh, "we've probably got no idea about half of what goes on.”

"There are plenty of theories out there, but I'd say it was more likely man-made than anything else.”

So could it be secret government projects? Experiments in electromagnetism? Good old fashioned clandestine military operations?

If the truth is indeed out there, we'd love to hear from you.

So if you did manage to catch a glimpse of something inexplicable over the weekend, or you've ever seen mysterious objects over Gympie skies, let us know by sending an email to jacob.carson@gympietimes.com.au