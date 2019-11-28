Lights go out on Bruce Highway, crash sends one to Gympie Hospital

Police directed traffic at the Bruce Highway-River Rd intersection in Gympie last night.

GYMPIE paramedics took one person involved in a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway-River Rd intersection to hospital last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service media reports stated crews were called to the scene at 8.40pm, where they found one patient in need of further treatment.

That patient was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, suffering unspecified but “minor” injuries.

Just before 9pm, police were seen directing motorists through dysfunctional traffic lights at the same intersection.

The lights flashed yellow as officers used glow sticks to keep traffic steady.

It’s unclear whether the outage was linked to the earlier crash, or how long it lasted.