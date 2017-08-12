Lights, camera, action at Stay at Home Mum

MELBOURNE-BOUND: Mother of two Jody Allen will join TV personality Walt Collins in the new Network Seven parenting series, Stay at Home Mum, but it won't be shot at home.

THE ex-council employee and Gympie "dag” who has built a multi-million dollar empire out of her online advice for stay at home mums is finally geared to start shooting her own television series.

Mother of two Jody Allen will join TV personality and producer Walt Collins in the new Network Seven parenting series, Stay at Home Mum.

After first announcing plans for the project earlier this year, Jody finally has the go-ahead to start shooting in October and for the show to air on Network Seven at the end of this year.

"We are super pumped,” she announced on her Facebook page yesterday.

"The TV show is officially a go! Filming starts early October and will air on Network Seven at the end of the year! Shout it from the rooftops people.”

On it, Jody and Walt will be doing silly things like getting dads to put up and collapse prams, checking out the YouTube videos of parents and kids that have gone viral and doing street surveys on issues like 'How soon after giving birth did you get busy?'.

The program has been three years in the making.

"I am terrified,” Jody said.

"This is an area I am not familiar with. I have had to have a lot of media training.

"I am determined and hope the show stays true to the website. I want to keep the naughtiness in there as much as I can - as much as I am allowed to.”

Jody and Walt have already shot the pilot and when shooting the 13 episodes starts, Jody will spend two-three days each week in Melbourne, something she has mixed feelings about.

"I love my family and I am going to miss them so much on the days I am away. I also love my house and just being here in my pyjamas,” she said.

In anticipation of the time she is going to be away, Jody has been spending as much time as she can in her pyjamas, not leaving the house.

How are hubby Brendan and the boys feeling about it all?

"Brendan is super excited and the boys are so used to all this they think it's normal,” the budding TV star said.