ATTACKING: Lightning's Laura Scherian. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Netball

Lightning’s season draw is a tale of two halves

Steele Taylor
15th Nov 2019 12:01 AM
NETBALL: The Sunshine Coast will have to overcome a spate of away games in the first half of the 2020 season, before enjoying a batch of home matches.

Five of the Lightning's first seven encounters will be on the road, including their Round 1 grand final replay against reigning champions NSW Swifts on May 3.

The Kylee Byrne-coached outfit will play in Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and twice in Sydney, along with just two home games at USC Stadium.

But if the Lightning can endure that stretch, they should relish playing five of the last seven matches on their own court, including a three-game run to finish the regular season.

The Queensland rivalry, involving the Lightning and the Firebirds, will be reignited in Brisbane (Round 4, May 23) and on the Sunshine Coast (Round 9, July 4).

The eight-team 14-round season will be followed by a four-team finals series, with the grand final to be contested on August 30.

The league will have its first ever split round (Round 8), with teams to enjoy a mid-season bye.

The competition will include an Indigenous Round (Round 5) to coincide with National Reconciliation Week and Confident Girls Round (Round 9).

"Not many could have predicted the storylines that came from the incredible 2019 Suncorp Super Netball season and we have no doubt that 2020 will feature much of the same, edge-of-your seat action," Suncorp Super Netball CEO Chris Symington said.

Two matches per round will be broadcast live on Nine's main channel.

Club memberships are on sale and tickets for the season will go on sale in March.

