Lightning strikes in the thousands as double storms lash Gympie with hail, rain

Lightning captured over the Gympie region in Sunday night's electrical storm.

THE Gympie region was hit by two spectacular electrical storms late yesterday that dropped more than 20mm of rain to the north and spat hail in areas to the south.

The sky was lit up with lightning flash after flash, contributing to the 61 684 lightning strikes that were recorded between Caboolture and Gympie between 1pm and midnight yesterday.

The first storm formed mid afternoon south of Kingaroy and hit the southern end of the Gympie region by 5.30pm.



A local warned residents on social media to move cars under cover as hail pounded Kybong. Multiple reports of small hail, about 2-3cm in diameter, were made at Dagun.

Lightning struck a power pole at Imbil, leaving six properties out of power for two hours.

Of the thousands of lightning strikes, 58, 409 were cloud to cloud and 3275 hit the ground, Energex spokesman Danny Donald said.

“It certainly was ferocious in terms of lightning strikes in such a concentrated area,” Mr Donald said of the Gympie storms.

“That’s the sort of lightning strikes you’d see in large, widespread storms.”

But damage was luckily minimal, he said.

“It was a lightning show with very little substance.”

By 7pm a second storm, that formed north west of Gympie, hit south of Tiaro adding to the lightning show and dropping more than 20mm in some areas.

Mt Kanigan recorded 24mm, Glenwood 18mm and Sexton 17mm of rainfall.

The southern storm delivered 16mm to Dagun Pocket, 15mm to Brooyar and 10mm to Borumba Dam.

Gympie, in the middle, was barely wet with just 0.4mm recorded.

The threat of storms are also on the radar today, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said.

“Gympie might be right in the area comfortably in the path,” he said.

After today he said, weather will return to temperatures in the high 20s for the rest of the week, while rain is more likely to fall to the west of Gympie.

Rainfall 9am Sunday (Oct 27) to 9am Monday (Oct 28)

Mt Kanigan: 24mm

Glenwood: 18mm

Sexton: 17mm

Dagun Pocket: 16mm

Brooyar: 15mm

Borumba Dam: 10mm

Black Mountain: 5mm

Goomboorian: 3.6mm

Kenilworth: 3mm

Cooran: 3mm

Imbil: 2.4mm

Pomona: 2mm

Gympie: 0.4mm