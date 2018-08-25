DIE HARD: Gympie's Leeanne Williamson is warming up her vocal cords as she heads to Perth to cheer on the Sunshine Coast Lightning in the grand final.

DIE HARD: Gympie's Leeanne Williamson is warming up her vocal cords as she heads to Perth to cheer on the Sunshine Coast Lightning in the grand final. Bec Singh

Netball: It might be close to 4000km from the Sunshine Coast to Perth but that does not matter to Gympie's dedicated Sunshine Coast Lightning fan, Leeanne Williamson.

The lifelong netball fan and platinum Lightning member is getting her vocals warmed up to cheer on the girls.

"Lightning is a religion in our household,” she said.

"The girls need our support and it is a grand final not in our region and we just want to give them as much support as we can in back-to-back finals.

"I was there at last year's and we lost our voices but it was worth it.”

Williamson travels as much as her bank account will allow.

"We have gone to every home game this year and we travel interstate as well, we have been to Melbourne, Sydney and we go to Brisbane quite often,” she said.

"We just though they have done well to get to the grand final and they deserve to be there. We will be renewing those at the end of this year.”

Williamson's love affair with netball started at a young age.

"I played netball in primary school and I followed them on television and my husband said why don't you go to the home games, we only live 45minutes away, and that was the biggest mistake he ever made,” she said.

Gympie netball has a grand final get-together tomorrow at the Royal Hotel from 12.30pm and Sunshine Coast Stadium will screen the Lightning's clash. Gates open at noon.