Lightning feel the pressure but ready to thrive

Cara Koenen of the Lightning wins the ball during the Super Netball Major Semi Final match against the Melbourne Vixens. Picture: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Coach Kylee Byrne admits the Lightning have been feeling the finals pressure but expects them to thrive in their last shot at making a fourth straight decider.

The Sunshine Coast outfit will take on West Coast Fever in the Super Netball preliminary final on Sunday at USC Stadium (12pm).

The Lightning have made the Super Netball decider every year since inception and hit the court chasing another shot at season silverware.

They had the chance to go directly into the decider last week but fell to Vixens for the second time in as many weeks.

Having such a successful history in the competition, Byrne admitted the club had been feeling the weight of expectation.

Stephanie Wood of the Lightning competes for the ball against Emily Mannix of the Vixens during the Super Netball Major Semi Final. Picture: Albert Perez/Getty Images.

"Yes we are (feeling the pressure) and I think the last two games against the Vixens we probably felt that quite a bit," she said.

"Last week that expectation to go straight through and be in the grand final was definitely there.

"That's another area this week we've worked on, just about just actually playing and taking this game as the last chance kind of thing and trying to relieve the pressure.

"As a club we've been so successful and you don't want to be part of a team that's the first Lightning team not to make a grand final.

"So, although that's in the back of our heads we've just got to go out there and put everything out there this week and we've definitely got that mindset at the moment."

Lightning head into the preliminary final as underdogs, with betting agencies including Ladbrokes putting them at $2.76 to win with West Coast Fever $1.42 favourites.

"I think there's nothing better than an underdog and it seems the last few years with Lightning everyone seems to write us off when it comes to finals," Byrne said.

"This team is so experienced with some big players that there's this sense that there is something coming.

"It's going to be a massive game and ridiculously hard, and we do know that, but in the end that's what this team does is thrive under pressure like that."

Lightning goalkeeper Phumza Maweni will notch up her 100th National League game in the match.

Preliminary final aside, Byrne said she was disappointed not to see Maddy McAuliffe named in Netball Australia's 2020/21 Australian Development Squad which was announced on Friday.

"It was a huge surprise (not to see her named), Maddy was in that squad that toured New Zealand last year," she said.

"I've already asked the questions and sent some feedback requests off to the national coach because I think she is really hard done by missing out on that given the other athletes in that squad."