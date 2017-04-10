Lightbulb moment proves beach girls can do anything

A RAINBOW Beach woman, Lindy Orwin, is one of 10 finalists in a national competition aimed at bringing out the best in regional Australian innovation.

And her victory so far will mean support to build and promote her project, aimed at encouraging girls to become more involved in science, technology, engineering and maths.

The University of Southern Queensland yesterday announced she was a finalist in The Lightbulb Moments campaign, to support regional Australians working on projects or ideas which have the potential to make a big difference.

"We've heard for a few years now how important the science and technology-related skills are, yet girls are under- represented in almost all these fields in education and the workforce,” Dr Orwin said. "It has been my dream to start an organisation for sharing exemplary practice and resources in engaging girls in theses fields.”

The Lightbulb quest winner will be announced in June.