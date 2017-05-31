Light shines on Jack Spicer Oval upgrades

TIME TO SHINE: The Mary Valley Stags are hoping to secure council funding to upgrade lighting at Jack Spicer Oval.

THE Mary Valley Stags could have a brighter future, with the Gympie Regional Council voting today on whether to allocate funds to upgrade Jack Spicer Oval.

According to the report before the council, the Mary Valley Stags Rugby League Club is asking for approval of $24,000 from the council to cover the cost of upgrading electricity supply and suitable infrastructure for the park in Kandanga.

The total cost of the project is expected to be $143,960 (excluding GST), with $100,000 (excluding GST) funding from the State government and $25,000 (excluding GST) from the club's funds.

Four new steel poles and 12 floodlights to illuminate the playing field would be installed in the upgrade.

Along with increased usage of the field, the report says the improvements would also bring more more people to Kandanga for night games - potentially injecting more money into the town's businesses - and improve the facilities used by other sports.

The report says the upgrades will allow "future improvements to the park to be undertaken, such as a second barbecue, and improved lighting of the playground and car park”.

The report proposes the funding be allocated from Parks Contributions, and the project be added to the Parks Capital Improvements 2017-18 Program.