Light plane 'written off' in disastrous Kybong landing

CRASH: A trainee pilot was lucky to walk away from Saturday's crash during a training exercise at Kybong airport.

A TRAINEE pilot was taken to hospital from Gympie's Kybong airport after a light aircraft crash at the weekend.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media representative said a young man was taken to hospital with a lower leg injury, after an "incident” at the weekend.

He was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after the incident, about 1.49pm Saturday, the representative said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Media said the plane had crashed but the injured pilot was not trapped.

A number of fire appliances were dispatched to the airport, but only one was required and its crew were not required to take any action, a spokesman said.

Several witnesses, who asked not to be named, said the two-seater aircraft, an Evektor SportStar, was written off after impact with the ground after the pilot lost control during a training exercise.

One airport business operator denied a crash had occurred to his knowledge and denied ambulance officers had transported anyone to hospital.

He said he was aware of a minor incident only, but confirmed ambulance officers had treated a pilot at the scene.

But information published on the Recreational Aviation Australia website seems to confirm that the trainee was lucky to limp away.

The RAA, which practises a philosophy of open publication of incidents in the interests of continuing safety improvements, reported a serious incident in which a plane approaching at 55 to 60 knots was attempting a touch and go manoeuvre.

It bounced twice before crashing nose-first into the ground, the website reported.

The plane had bounced slightly but had then bounced a second time to about 3m before "diving into the ground nose first” about 20m from the runway.