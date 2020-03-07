Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Light plane on fire on side of highway

Kerri-Anne Mesner
7th Mar 2020 4:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 4.35PM: FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a fire in a plane that was on the side of a highway.

Crews were called to the fire on the side of the Landsborough Highway, at the Longreach Airport, about 4pm today.

The pilot was reported to be out of the plane when crews arrived.

4.20pm:EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a light plane on fire on the side of a highway.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are believed to be on scene extinguishing a fire among the landing gear.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said QAS were called to a light plane on fire off the Landsborough Highway at 4pm.

Reports indicate the plane is at the Longreach Airport near Gate one, to the side of the runway.

It is believed the pilot was out of the plane.

More Stories

Show More
airport fire landsborough highway light plane longreach
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Getting truth in elections harder than finding Wally

        premium_icon Getting truth in elections harder than finding Wally

        News Election season is in full swing, and the spin is reaching terminal velocity

        2 people dead following horror crash north of Gympie

        premium_icon 2 people dead following horror crash north of Gympie

        News Police confirm two dead, three injured in serious crash late Friday afternoon.

        Mining plan to inject millions into economy, create 500 jobs

        premium_icon Mining plan to inject millions into economy, create 500 jobs

        News International company unveils major plan to take region into new era

        Curran unveils two big election promises

        premium_icon Curran unveils two big election promises

        News Gympie election 2020: Incumbent mayor rolls out two major deals for the region