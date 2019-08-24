Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dreamworld
Dreamworld
News

Lift-off for Dreamworld’s new attraction

by Jeremy Pierce
24th Aug 2019 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DREAMWORLD'S boss has vowed the theme park is 'here to stay' after officially opening the park's $20 million new attraction.

The Sky Voyager flying theatre opened to guests on Friday ahead of an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with Dreamworld management and Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones on Saturday morning.

Speaking to the gathering, Dreamworld CEO John Osborne said the long-awaited opening of Sky Voyager, coupled with a $50 million plan for a new rollercoaster thrill ride and six new water slides at sister park WhiteWater World, was proof the theme park is in it for the long-term, despite a tumultuous three years since four people died on the Thunder River Rapids ride.

Dreamworld CEO John Osborne. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Dreamworld CEO John Osborne. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Findings from the coronial inquest have been delayed for months and may not be released until next year.

On Friday, Dreamworld's parent company Ardent Leisure reported annual loses of $60 million for the last financial year, but the mood is more upbeat on the back of this week's announcement that new rides, slides and a complete overhaul of the park would take place in a $50 million spending spree over the next two years.

"Dreamworld is really back in business," said Mr Osborne.

"If anybody thinks Dreamworld is not staying in business, I think you would have to ask why we would be spending $70 million on the park.

"We're here to stay."

Ms Jones took the plunge on Sky Voyager, a flying theatre-style ride where passengers are strapped in to gondolas facing a giant video screen featuring spectacular action sequences from some of Australia's most iconic locations.

Dreamworld. Lola, 7 (front) and Hugo Lange, 9 from Brisbane on Dreamworld's new ride the Sky Voyager. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Dreamworld. Lola, 7 (front) and Hugo Lange, 9 from Brisbane on Dreamworld's new ride the Sky Voyager. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

She said it was an 'amazing' experience which was sure to bring crowds flocking to Dreamworld.

"It was really spectacular," she said.

Dreamworld also released video footage of what the planned new attractions would look like when they open to guests in the years ahead.

Dreamworld's Sky Voyager is officially open to the public. Photo: Supplied
Dreamworld's Sky Voyager is officially open to the public. Photo: Supplied

More Stories

dreamworld gold coast rollercoaster

Top Stories

    REVEALED: The fastest growing Gympie suburb to watch for

    premium_icon REVEALED: The fastest growing Gympie suburb to watch for

    Property With improved facilities and affordable properties, this area of the Gympie region is one of the most desirable.

    'You can't fence dams, so teach your kids to swim'

    premium_icon 'You can't fence dams, so teach your kids to swim'

    Opinion Gympie Facebook mob responds to tragic death of three-year-old.

    Firies fight off fire in Gympie laundry

    premium_icon Firies fight off fire in Gympie laundry

    News Fire in Gympie house could have been worse

    BOOK WEEK: 37 adorable pics of Gympie's smallest book lovers

    premium_icon BOOK WEEK: 37 adorable pics of Gympie's smallest book lovers

    News Cute kids and superheros were a magic Book Week combination