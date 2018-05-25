Lifetime support from Gladdy during our life together

WINNING SMILE: Southside's Gladys Brennan shows some of the awards she won in the 1940s and 1950s, courtesy of her role as a subscriber to The Gympie Times.

WINNING SMILE: Southside's Gladys Brennan shows some of the awards she won in the 1940s and 1950s, courtesy of her role as a subscriber to The Gympie Times. Renee Albrecht

Gladys Brennan has always been an important part of the success of The Gympie Times.

A member of that most significant group (our readers), Gladys was once a Friske, back before she married Vince Brennan, who is another Gympie legend all on his own.

Growing up on the family dairy and crop farm at Lagoon Pocket, she remembers a Mary Valley childhood which included looking forward to the children's page in this newspaper.

"We've been subscribers since I was a kid,” she said.

It was a big part of the available entertainment in 1949, when she won one of our colouring-in competitions.

"I was born in 1939.

"When you get to this age, and you have so many friends who have died, you don't mind getting older. It means you're still here,” she said.

She backed her 1949 colouring-in win with a 1950 prize for a lecturette.

And she won another prize in 1951 for a poem and picture. "I was a big fan of the Uncle Gym children's page,” she said.

Other than The Gympie Times, the nine children of the Lagoon Pocket Friske family, looked forward to the Gympie Show once a year.

Slightly more often, they would go to "the pictures” at the Olympia Theatre.

"We used to milk the cows in the morning, walk four or five miles to school, walk home and milk the cows again in the evening.

"And every now and then Dad would deliver water melons, beans or pineapples to the train station and we would get a lift home from school. That was always a treat,” she said.