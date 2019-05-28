Life's scope is music to Kate's ears

KATE Davis is a musical genius having perfected four instruments at the age of 16.

The Year 11 student at Cooloola Christian College plays the piano, drums, guitar and bass and is now using her drumming abilities in the school's jazz concert and chapel bands as well as her local church band.

It's not just music that Kate loves, but also being in the great outdoors.

"I love outdoor activities such as hiking, and sports, particularly running and personal training,” she said.

"A weakness is that I prefer sleeping in to training for a cross country race... and I can't stand spiders.”

This year Kate is looking forward to the upcoming school camp at Emu Gully.

"It's an amazing time to grow with your class and develop leadership qualities,” she said.

"I'm most excited for the school ski trip in the September holidays, when I can spend a week away with friends and hopefully return home in one piece.”

Kate said she intends to study a career in health care once she graduates school next year.

"Regardless of my future qualifications, however, I want to eventually be in a position where I can meet and help others in a practical way,” she said.

"I've been very blessed to attend Cooloola Christian College for the entirety of my schooling life and have always felt valued by the teachers, students and overall supportive environment here.”

Last year she went to the Solomon Islands as part of a ministry team at school.

"This trip was an incredible eye-opening experience to cultural diversities, and also allowed me to share God's love to others alongside my fellow team mates,” she said.

"I am involved in the Duke of Edinburgh program through school, and over the past few years have really enjoyed going on the various hikes and adventurous journeys.”