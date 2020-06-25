Lifeline offered to cash-strapped Gympie Show

THE Gympie Show could be thrown the lifeline it needs, with the Federal Government announcing it will spend $36 million to help agricultural show societies recover from the effects of COVID-19.

READ MORE: ‘Good ol’ mate’: Tributes flow for the voice of the Gympie Show

IS THIS THE END? The Gympie Show is in strife

Show Society president Graham Engeman said earlier this month cancelling the 2020 Show had cost the Society $60,000 and it now needed $130,000 to have any hope of putting the Show on next year.

He called on the State Government to do something, but it seems the Federal Government might be the one coming to the rescue.

HANGOVER: Britney Dumschat and Keeley Angel enjoy the Sideshow alley at the Gympie Show. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the COVID-19 pandemic had hurt agricultural shows, with most expected to be cancelled for 2020 in the interest of public health and social distancing measures.

“Agricultural shows are part of the fabric of regional Australia, showcasing everything positive about our communities and local industries,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“These shows are estimated to contribute $1 billion to the economy each year and attract 6 million patrons annually, supported by 50,000 volunteers.

TUESDAY, MAY 12, 1970: A radiant Show Princess, Miss Karen Stolberg, receiving her sash from the Show Society president and Mayor of Gympie, Ald J. E. Kidd, at the Show Ball. Photo: The Gympie Times archives

“They create social bonds and improve mental health in parts of regional Australia where distance, drought, bushfires and now COVID-19 have caused significant hardship and distress.”

Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management David Littleproud said the Supporting Agricultural Shows program will provide a one-off reimbursement to agricultural show societies to deal with cash flow pressures caused by COVID-19 related cancellation of agricultural shows.

“This funding supports not onl

Alain Henderson the voice of the Gympie Show.

y the big Royal Shows in each capital but right down to the small country show, because we acknowledge the role shows play in connecting agriculture and regional Australia to metropolitan Australians,” Minister Littleproud said.

“There is a real risk that if we don’t help that not only could Royal Shows cease to function the way they are now but also those small shows all of which are run by volunteers could fold.

“In addition, $100,000 will go towards supporting the Agricultural Shows Australia rural ambassador program, which will enable the vital community work the ambassadors perform in regional Australia to continue.

“I encourage my State and Territory counterparts to also make a contribution to help agricultural shows survive the impact of COVID-19 because of the positive impact they have on their economies.”

THERE'S no way you could miss the ferris wheel in the middle of the Showgrounds in preparation for this week's Gympie Show.

This funding complements the Australian Government’s existing $20 million Regional Agricultural Show Development Grants Program and will be provided under the $1 billion Relief and Recovery Fund, which is supporting regions, communities and industry sectors that have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The $36 million Supporting Agricultural Shows program comprises three components:

$10 million in operational support for local show societies. Shows will be able to claim up to $10,000 if their attendance last year was less than 2,000, up to $15,000 if their attendance was between 2,000 and 4,999 and up to $70,000 if their attendance was over 5,000.

THURSDAY, MAY 7, 1970: The six young ladies pictured will face the judges for the final judging of the Gympie Show Princess at the Show Ball tomorro wnight. They will be presented to the judges Mr and Mrs Ted Latta (ABC), Mr and Mrs R N Witham CBE, and Mr Kev Collins at 9pm. They are Marjorie Hammil, Lynette Johns, Kerry Dwyer, Karen Stolberg, Joan Walker and Heather Behrendorff.Photo: The Gympie

$26 million in operational support for Royal Agricultural Show societies which can additionally to claim for unrecoverable costs associated with preparing for the cancelled show.

$100,000 in operational support for Agricultural Shows Australia’s Rural ambassador program.

All agricultural shows that have cancelled their show in 2020 because of COVID-19 will be eligible and they will not have to compete for assistance.

Eligible reimbursement costs are expected to include: Bank fees, utilities, rates, insurance, fire alarms and equipment, cleaning supplies, telecommunications, IT system licencing costs, website costs, state/national show body affiliation fees and rent.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 22: Deputy Prime MinisterÃ‚Â Michael McCormack talks to media after touring the NorthConnex tunnel on June 22, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. The $3 billion NorthConnex project in northern Sydney is a tunnel bypass of the Pennant Hills Road which connects the M1 Pacific Motorway to the M2 Hills Motorway. The NorthConnex will have the capacity to carry more than 100,000 v

For more information on the Fund, visit https://www.regional.gov.au/regional/programs/covid-19-relief-and-recovery-fund.aspx.