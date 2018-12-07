Lifeline Gympie's massive half price sale on today

GOOD CAUSE: Trish Fradsham, Gail Harris and Narelle Milsam from Lifeline Gympie ahead of their store-wide half-price sale today.

HANDBAGS, books, towels, clothes and shoes, all of it is half price at Lifeline Gympie today.

You can source designer handbags, shoes and clothes in store, along with a great range of books, towels, Christmas items and handmade soaps at the Lifeline Gympie store, all reduced to 50 per cent off.

130 Lifeline stores across the state are offering the sale store- wide this weekend, giving the perfect opportunity to grab a bargain before Christmas, while doing your bit to support those in need.

Lifeline is a non-profit organisation that offers a 24/7 crisis support service that provides mental health support and suicide prevention to troubled Australians. The organisation supports roughly 77,000 distressed people per month. On Christmas Eve volunteers will speak with about 2000 struggling Australians.

Gympie store manager Narelle Milsom encourages the community to come down to the store to support the important cause.

"Everything you see in the shop is half price, the new and the donated,” she said.

"Every sale we put through is helping someone, every dollar you spend in store saves a life.”

Lifeline Gympie's sale is today only, so get in quick before missing out on some bargain buys.

Inquiries to Lifeline Gympie 5482 9955.