Lifeguard cleared of Rainbow Beach slashing

A SMATTERING of applause went through Gympie District Court yesterday, with the jury declaring Reece James Muir not guilty of the unlawful wounding of Rainbow Beach man Lindsay Sippel.

At the conclusion of the exhaustive four-day trial, there was still no definitive account about what exactly happened in the early hours of May 20, 2015, when a kerbside dispute took a dangerous turn for the worse.

Proceedings were hampered by large inconsistencies in the accounts of the incident from Timothy Janek and Brock Purnell, who accompanied Mr Muir to the house.

What is known is that after three men were told to leave the home they returned shortly afterwards.

The conversation turned increasingly aggressive, culminating with Mr Sippel receiving a 25cm-long slash down the back of his left arm and Mr Muir arrested by local police.

All three admitted to being heavily intoxicated before making their way to Cooloola Dr, having been at a social function beforehand.

A key component of the defence team's case was that none of the witnesses, including complainant Mr Sippel, saw Mr Muir attack anyone with the weapon.

"These are simply inconsistent and untrustworthy testimonies,” defence counsel Simone Bain said in her closingremarks.

Ms Bain went on to suggest Mr Muir had been a passive player, swept up in the events of May 20 by MrJanek and Mr Purnell.

A large number of Mr Muir's family was present in the courtroom when the verdict was read and he immediately went to see them when he was let out of the dock.