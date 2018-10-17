LifeFlight's plea for community assistance

Geoff Clements is passionate about his volunteering duties with RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

Geoff Clements is passionate about his volunteering duties with RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue is calling on Sunshine Coast residents to get involved with the organisation as volunteer numbers decline.

At least $65,000 worth of donations to LifeFlight are sitting in tins in workplaces across the Coast and Gympie, but there aren't enough volunteers to collect them.

The chopper charity desperately needs to recruit more volunteers.

Local retiree Geoff Clements is a true champion for LifeFlight.

"I think you get a lot out of it," he said.

"You know that when you're out there raising money for the LifeFlight foundation, you're servicing that frontline."

Some people may recognise Geoff from a Coast hangar tour, or might have heard him speak passionately about the rescue service at a community event.

"The thing that impresses me more than anything is the quality of the crews we have. The pilots and paramedics and crews on the choppers are just brilliant," he said

He recalls being brought to tears while visiting the school of LifeFlight airlift patient Tristan Sik earlier this year, where students formed the shape of a helicopter on the oval.

"When we go out to places like Gympie, and out in the country, it's just amazing how much they appreciate RACQ LIfeFlight," Geoff said.

LifeFlight foundation director Leanne Angel said she believed volunteering was a priceless gift to the community.

"Last year the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters responded to 1819 lifesaving missions," she said.

"More than 200 volunteers are the backbone of the LifeFlight foundation, helping to raise vital funds to keep the helicopter crews flying to the aid of Queenslanders."

But more are needed.

The important role includes administration assistance, guest speaking at local functions as well as collecting and distributing donation tins.

For more information, call 1800 630 014 or online at tinyurl.com/LifeFlightvolunteer.