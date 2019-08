SANDY LANDING: The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to a man who was injured after falling off his motorbike on Fraser Island yesterday.

THE RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter made a sandy landing on a Fraser Island beach yesterday afternoon.

The Bundaberg-based team were called at 3.45pm to pick up a man who had been injured after falling off his motorbike.

QAS paramedics were also tasked to the incident.

Upon landing, the LifeFlight QAS flight paramedic treated the man for injuries to his lower right leg.

He was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.