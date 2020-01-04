Lifeboat Gympie’s decade ahead

Mary Valley Rattler: Produce locally sourced from the Mary Valley region is at the core of the menu served up on the Tuesday Tasting Train.

REAL communities are not toy towns for tourism, although they often attract visitors.

They have hard times as much as anyone, but seem to get by.

They have beautiful locations and some less so, businesses and shops and jobs and people with mortgages or rent and all the normal money worries, all the families and children who grow up too fast and sadly, all the dysfunctional stuff that happens everywhere.

But they also have something harder to define, something that works to bring people together, even if they have their troubles.

There seems no doubt the decade to come will be challenging, even threatening, but Gympie region has big advantages.

The fundamental factors that keep Lifeboat Gympie afloat include that sense of community, as well as an amazing economic stability – it rarely booms and the busts are more gentle as a result.

It is positioned nice and close to the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane, so even when the kids grow up and go away, they do not always go too far and often enough come back to raise kids of their own.

Merv Welch summed it up in his letter on P. 10 today, giving the examples of the Mary Christmas night shopping event recently and the New Year’s Day Bands on the Beach tradition at Inskip Point – events all created and run by volunteers.

The Muster is another example of community effort as is the Mitchell Creek Rock’n’Blues festival at Kandanga.

And on P. 5, Donna Jones reports on the generosity of Anderleigh mango farmer Brian Burton, who is in the process of giving away his crop of about 200,000 mangoes, many of them destined for drought-stricken farmers, partly courtesy of another community effort, Tony Stewart’s Droughtrunners group.

The mangoes are free, the good will is priceless.