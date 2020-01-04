Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mary Valley Rattler: Produce locally sourced from the Mary Valley region is at the core of the menu served up on the Tuesday Tasting Train.
Mary Valley Rattler: Produce locally sourced from the Mary Valley region is at the core of the menu served up on the Tuesday Tasting Train.
News

Lifeboat Gympie’s decade ahead

Arthur Gorrie
4th Jan 2020 12:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REAL communities are not toy towns for tourism, although they often attract visitors.

They have hard times as much as anyone, but seem to get by.

They have beautiful locations and some less so, businesses and shops and jobs and people with mortgages or rent and all the normal money worries, all the families and children who grow up too fast and sadly, all the dysfunctional stuff that happens everywhere.

But they also have something harder to define, something that works to bring people together, even if they have their troubles.

There seems no doubt the decade to come will be challenging, even threatening, but Gympie region has big advantages.

The fundamental factors that keep Lifeboat Gympie afloat include that sense of community, as well as an amazing economic stability – it rarely booms and the busts are more gentle as a result.

It is positioned nice and close to the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane, so even when the kids grow up and go away, they do not always go too far and often enough come back to raise kids of their own.

Merv Welch summed it up in his letter on P. 10 today, giving the examples of the Mary Christmas night shopping event recently and the New Year’s Day Bands on the Beach tradition at Inskip Point – events all created and run by volunteers.

The Muster is another example of community effort as is the Mitchell Creek Rock’n’Blues festival at Kandanga.

And on P. 5, Donna Jones reports on the generosity of Anderleigh mango farmer Brian Burton, who is in the process of giving away his crop of about 200,000 mangoes, many of them destined for drought-stricken farmers, partly courtesy of another community effort, Tony Stewart’s Droughtrunners group.

The mangoes are free, the good will is priceless.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie region icons who lost their lives in 2019

        premium_icon Gympie region icons who lost their lives in 2019

        News Holes were left in Gympie’s heart last year as the region said farewell to some beloved and colourful characters.

        YOUR GUIDE: 19 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        YOUR GUIDE: 19 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        Property THIS property takes the concept of the ‘Granny Flat’ to a whole new level. Find out...

        ‘As skinny as a rat’: Woman's incredible weight gain journey

        premium_icon ‘As skinny as a rat’: Woman's incredible weight gain journey

        News An offensive comment about Krystal Sievers’ weight changed her life.

        Swimmers hit by mystery marine stingers at Double Island Point

        premium_icon Swimmers hit by mystery marine stingers at Double Island...

        News A BATHER reportedly received urgent treatment after suffering an allergic reaction...