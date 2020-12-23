Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mayor Glen Hartwig says 2020 is a reminder to take nothing for granted.
Mayor Glen Hartwig says 2020 is a reminder to take nothing for granted.
News

‘Life teaches us to take nothing for granted’’

Staff writer
23rd Dec 2020 9:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A message from Mayor Glen Hartwig

I’m sure for many of our residents, 2020 may not have been the year any of us were expecting with many challenges and a pandemic along the way.

With the year coming to an end, for me it’s a time of refection and to count my blessings for all I am grateful for. And I have much to be grateful for.

Personally, this time of the year is about reconnecting with those people I love the most and cherishing the time we spend together.

I always make sure I tell those close to me how much I appreciate them, as life has taught me to take nothing for granted as you never know what the world will throw your way.

At the top of the list is my wonderful partner Talitha, who’s help, support and sacrifices makes things possible.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

There are many that I would like to thank and the list is too long to write here, however I will mention those during the pandemic who have taken on more, to our amazing volunteer base, our health workers, not for profit organisations, emergency services and our essential workers who this year helped all of us get through an unprecedented year of change – thank you for all you have done.

We must also acknowledge that Christmas can be a hard time for some and I know this is where our community stands strong, supporting each other and checking in on our neighbours, our friends or a smile as we pass each other on the street.

To each and every resident and to those visiting our region, on behalf of Councillors, CEO and all the staff at Gympie Regional Council, I would like to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a happy and safe New Year.

Mayor Glen Hartwig

glen hartwig gympie council gympie regional council mayor glen hartwig opinion
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver taken to hospital after car rollover

        Premium Content Driver taken to hospital after car rollover

        News A man in his 30s is in hospital after he crashed and rolled his car on Tuesday night.

        15 major developments approved by the council in 2020

        Premium Content 15 major developments approved by the council in 2020

        Business More than 150 projects were approved by Gympie council in the past year; these are...

        Ex-RGD boss avoids bankruptcy with $100k deal

        Premium Content Ex-RGD boss avoids bankruptcy with $100k deal

        Business The ex-director of a failed building firm has dodged bankruptcy as creditors...

        BEST BARGAINS: 48 epic Christmas deals in Gympie shops

        Premium Content BEST BARGAINS: 48 epic Christmas deals in Gympie shops

        News We’ve compiled a mega list of the best bargains in Gympie for all your last minute...