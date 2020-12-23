‘Life teaches us to take nothing for granted’’

A message from Mayor Glen Hartwig

I’m sure for many of our residents, 2020 may not have been the year any of us were expecting with many challenges and a pandemic along the way.

With the year coming to an end, for me it’s a time of refection and to count my blessings for all I am grateful for. And I have much to be grateful for.

Personally, this time of the year is about reconnecting with those people I love the most and cherishing the time we spend together.

I always make sure I tell those close to me how much I appreciate them, as life has taught me to take nothing for granted as you never know what the world will throw your way.

At the top of the list is my wonderful partner Talitha, who’s help, support and sacrifices makes things possible.

There are many that I would like to thank and the list is too long to write here, however I will mention those during the pandemic who have taken on more, to our amazing volunteer base, our health workers, not for profit organisations, emergency services and our essential workers who this year helped all of us get through an unprecedented year of change – thank you for all you have done.

We must also acknowledge that Christmas can be a hard time for some and I know this is where our community stands strong, supporting each other and checking in on our neighbours, our friends or a smile as we pass each other on the street.

To each and every resident and to those visiting our region, on behalf of Councillors, CEO and all the staff at Gympie Regional Council, I would like to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a happy and safe New Year.

Mayor Glen Hartwig