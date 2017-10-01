Life-saving skills for everyone

TOP TRAINERS: Some of the team of educators at Roadcraft, from left to right are Tony Milekic, Max Parnell, Paul Mardon, Mark Phillips, Rod Frain and Craig Bennett.

THERE seems to be an increase in awareness about the need for effective driver education, which is a great thing according to Sharlene Makin, CEO of Roadcraft Driver Education.

"We have been advocating for improved driver education, in particular for young people, for 37 years,” she said.

Mrs Makin considers the 25 deaths and 700 injuries every week on our roads as a tragedy and Roadcraft believes their model of defensive driver education can curb these horrific statistics.

Roadcraft has been recognised as a leading educator for defensive driving and is delighted to be the chosen industry partner in a collaborative research project evaluating novice driver education with Griffith University, QUT, University of QLD, TMR and CARRS-Q.

Roadcraft's model of safe, low-risk defensive driver education has been referred to as "best-practice” by these industry partners.

Roadcraft Operations Manager, Glen Jocumsen, explained some of the key elements of the Roadcraft course.

"Young Drivers get to experience the impacts of risk-taking behaviour whilst driving in dual-controlled cars on Roadcraft's purpose-built, safe driver training facility.

"Enabling the drivers' practical hands-on experiences definitely achieves an attitude adjustment to risk acceptance,” Mr Jocumsen said.

For most drivers, the first time they get to test their response to emergency braking is when their life depends on it, too often with dire consequences.

At Roadcraft, with a maximum of four students per driver educator, everyone gets time in the vehicle practising this key technique.

It's potentially life-saving and this is the key point of difference at Roadcraft.

"We provide the opportunity for hands-on student activities, we don't just demonstrate in the classroom.

"Our students are actively participating in the learning, in the vehicles on the track,” he said.

At Roadcraft their trained, experienced and highly qualified driver educators teach every course participant not just why to drive safely, but how to drive safely.