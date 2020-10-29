Life-saving $8.1m Gympie project about to get underway

Llew O'Brien - Work is about to start on $8.1 million in safety upgrades to intersections on a 25 kilometre stretch of the Bruce Highway from Curra to Gootchie.

Llew O'Brien - Work is about to start on $8.1 million in safety upgrades to intersections on a 25 kilometre stretch of the Bruce Highway from Curra to Gootchie.

WORK is about to start on $8.1 million in safety upgrades to intersections on a 25km stretch of the Bruce Highway from Curra to Gootchie, Federal Member for Wide Bay and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Llew O’Brien announced today.

Safety upgrades will include the installation of dedicated right-hand turn lanes at Kirsten Drive, Hermans Road, Davey Road and Bolderrow Road; and dedicated left and right turning lanes at Glenwood School Road and Gootchie Road.

Gympie gelding at long odds in $8 million Melbourne Cup

The project will also involve widening works, flattening the roadside slops and installing guard rails.

Rest in peace Ash Birt, we will remember you

“These upgrades are part of the Morrison Government’s Bruce Highway Safety Package, and the Australian Government has contributed $6.5 million to the works to help save lives on the highway,” Mr O’Brien said.

“The works will make it easier and safer for traffic turning on or off the Bruce Highway, and will particularly benefit local residents and families who use these roads daily to go to work, school and the shops.

“Projects like these safety works are a step in the rig

Llew O'Brien - Work is about to start on $8.1 million in safety upgrades to intersections on a 25 kilometre stretch of the Bruce Highway from Curra to Gootchie

ht direction to save lives on the highway, and I will keep fighting for more improvements to build the highway to a world-class standard to move machinery, products and people - quickly, safely and efficiently.”

Mr O’Brien said the construction contract has been awarded to Hazell Bros Qld, and works are scheduled to begin within days with a completion date of April 2021, conditions permitting.

“The construction works will be undertaken between 6am to 6pm with some night works as necessary, and speed restrictions, lane closures and potential detours may be in place so motorists should expect minor delays and be alert to the changed conditions,” Mr O’Brien said.

Llew O'Brien in the House of Representatives in Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith

The $8.1 million upgrade project is jointly funded, with the Australian Government contributing $6.5 million and the Queensland Government contributing $1.6 million as part of the Bruce Highway Safety Package.