Life 'out of control'

OUT OF CONTROL: Downward spiral leads woman to court.

"MY LIFE was unravelling at the time,” Melinda Louise Austin told Gympie Magistrates Court this week, as she faced unlicensed driving and drug-related offences.

Austin, 36, of Two Mile pleaded guilty on Tuesday to driving while unlicensed because of an accumulation of demerit points on May 27 and June 15.

She also pleaded guilty to failing to provide police with DNA identification on February 4, three days after possessing and failing to take reasonable precautions with a loaded syringe she told police was in the glove box of her car.

She also pleaded guilty to breaching bail by failing to appear in court on March 20 and June 9.

Duty solicitor Chris Anderson said Austin's life had "spiralled out of control”.

She was fined a total of $2050 on all charges and disqualified from driving for 12 months.