Life on the road is fun, but 'there's no place like Gympie'

THE GANG'S ALL HERE: The Devereaux household, or bus-hold as they might more accurately have been called in recent months, are back in town, all seven of them. They are, from left, Sophie, Emily (with teddy bear), Bruce, Joshua, Grace, Molly and Tracey. Arthur Gorrie

WHATEVER the plural of Devereaux may be, well known Gympie bloggers Tracey and Bruce Devereaux do not do anything one thing at a time.

There are too many of them for that, even if we confine ourselves to the bunch of seven who recently returned to Gympie, after 18 months of home schooling and living in a bus while they all discovered Australia.

One thing is certain; the school mates of Emily, 6, Sophie, 8, Molly, 11, Joshua, 13 and Grace, 14 are in for some pretty good stories about life on the road in a bus named Kenny.

And they will probably be in for some surprises too.

Bruce and Tracey say it is surprising how many things have changed while they have been away.

There is the new roundabout in Station Rd. The highway south from Gympie is now "fantastic” and the Rattler station looks "so good.”

"We're home now and throwing things out. We've thrown out a couple of sets of scales and kept the one that made us look lighter,” she said.

"You wouldn't think you could travel in a bus and still have so much junk,” Bruce adds.

They are fans of the Rattler and say that, in the long run, it will be one of the reasons people stop in Gympie.

"We've run into so many people who say : "We've been to Gympie. We drove through it on our way to Rainbow Beach or Tin Can Bay to feed the dolphins.”

Gympie just needs something to make people stop for a while, Tracey said.

"One of the things that hasn't changed is that Gympie is still friendly and lovely,” Tracey said.

"And the bottle shop at Goldfields Plaza is twice as big as it was,” said Bruce, noting another positive.

Of course there is more to the Devereaux clan than the small mobile village they have been for 18 months.

"We had the house looked after by our eldest.

"We had our eldest two visit us while we were away and our grandson too saw us on our travels.”

The five young Devereaux people say they loved home schooling, especially when home involved travelling from one wonderous Australian spot to another.

"The kids have seen turtles, seals, wombats, penguins, a platypus and emus, all in the wild... oh and whales and dolphins,” Tracey said.

"The kids picked their own blueberries in Tasmania, and fresh cherries, apricots, plums, strawberries and real Tasmanian apples.”

"We've been on TV and we found a lot of our blog followers on the way,” Bruce Said.

"Yes,” said Tracey, even pulling in for petrol, someone would say, 'I know you.”

Most impressive of all though, was meeting Cambell Remess, the young man who made the teddy bear in the picture.

"He makes teddy bears for sick kids. He has Project 365,” Bruce said.

"He makes a teddy bear a day. He's got a sewing machine and he makes one in an hour.

"His mother has to yell at him to get away from his sewing machine and spend more time on his X-box” Tracey said.

Both are rapt in the people they met, from the Vietnamese refugee who escaped to Australia with nothing except his life (which was more than some of his compatriots managed to save).

"Some are in a bus worth $500,000; we're in one we bought for $25,000. Others are in caravans that cost $10,000.

"Others are just travelling in their cars,” Bruce said.

Aside from driving, Bruce's blogging and Tracey's photography take up a lot of the spare time on the road.

"I do family photos and people book ahead and ask when we'll be back,” she said.

So they have to keep travelling - and who would not want to?

"But it's so good to be back home now,” they both agree.

The kids too are looking forward to catching up with old friends and finding what else has changed while they've been away.

