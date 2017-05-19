Life on the road and the 'Walk of Death'

HAVING A BALL: Jimmy Davis says his work in Sideshow Alley, running the Basketball Joint game is "the best job I've had in my life.”

JIMMY Davis feels he has really put one through the hoop, as he helps run the straightest game in town, the Basketball Joint in Sideshow Alley.

After years managing big company sales from an office in Birmingham, he is having a ball in his new sales job, meeting people and encouraging them to have a shot at goal.

And he says he is really enjoying this new, accidental and fortunate life on the road.

”It's so much fun. I love it.

"It's the best job I've ever had in my life, honestly,” he said.

"I love chatting to new people, making them laugh and smile. As long as they're happy, I'm happy.

"And I love giving away big prizes” he said, indicating the truly oversized stuffed toys which are among his prize line-up.

"I got into it through Nikki Cheynes of Cheynes Amusement.

"I was just talking to her and she had a vacancy.

"I came into it in Sydney and we went all around New South Wales on the show circuit. Now we're on our way up to Cairns.

"I didn't plan on coming here,” he said.

"Last year I had a great job and a pay rise as manager of a sales company.

"I just decided I'd had enough and didn't like it in the office all the time.

"So I got my visa, booked my flight and that was it.

"I'm here on a working visa.

"After this I'm going to Thailand for three months, then China for a week to do the 'Walk of Death.'

And that is not an amusement ride.

"It's a mountain pass carved out by monks hundreds of years ago, at least.

"People can fall and die and at the top is a monastery.

"Then it's New Zealand for a year and then back here to apply for residency in Australia,” he said.