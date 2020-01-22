Menu
Life is what we make of it
bmuir
by
22nd Jan 2020 8:01 AM

I would rather pass my days lying on the beach, staring at the full moon and watching shooting stars scoot across the night sky than live in a city.

I would rather have children when it suits me, not when society expects or shoulds.

I would rather spend my nights reading and writing like my soul means it than spend my evenings watching mindless garbage on television.

I would rather swim naked in the rain with bioluminescence; have it fall like fireflies from my hair, my breasts, and my back than be afraid of misadventures.

I would rather dance in the moonlight than pick bridesmaid dresses.

I would rather seek comfort, majesty and joy from sitting under a waterfall than sitting in church.

I would rather learn from life than be chained to a desk.

I would rather celebrate being alive than dwelling on life's misfortunes.

I would rather my love be expounded by love itself as opposed to seeking company to escape loneliness.

My career does not define me nor do my university degrees prove intelligence. Life experiences I have attained are more valuable.

If we must have milestones - mine are measured by how much joy I have given and the gratitude I feel for the wondrous gifts my world has to offer (including the number of waves caught).

