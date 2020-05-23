‘Life has been a little lonely and frustrating in isolation’
THE first stage of the easing of restrictions in Gympie region and throughout Queensland is well underway and it was clear this week that local residents were enjoying the new freedom to move about and event sit down for a coffee if they chose to.
The Gympie library reopens on Monday and all school students head back to the classroom. The next big step towards recovery will then be in just under three weeks.
From June 12, gatherings of up to 20 people will be permitted in homes, churches, public spaces and non contact indoor and outdoor facilities and parks. Restaurants, cinemas, pub dining, salons, club dining and cafes will be allowed to let up to 20 people in at once.
The Gympie Times spoke to a few of the nice folks out at our parks, playgrounds and restaurants to find out how life has been under lockdown and what they are most excited about now that restrictions are starting to ease.
Dale Algie and children Asher and Bentley were rapt to be able to visit parks and playgrounds again.
“They are always adventurous at this age so it great for them,” Dale said.
“Life has been a little lonely and frustrating in isolation; the kids are too young to understand why we have to stay at home but it’s also been good to spend extra time with the family.”
Alivia Dalla Costa said it had been hard staying at home but it had also been good spending time with family.
“You realise how much you miss friends when you can’t see them regulary so it’s good to be able to socialise again,” she said.
Monique Cousins said it was “great that restrictions are lifting because I have an energetic boy that likes to burn energy”.
“I have loved isolation because I got to relax and spend extra time with the kids,” she said.
“The main thing I have missed is going on coffee dates and being with a big group of friends.”
Helaina Portelli said she as excited to have the Youth Precinct open again.
“I’ve really missed coming here,” she said.
“Isolation has been pretty boring. Being stuck at home and doing schoolwork was the worst part.
“I’m most excited about being able socialise with people again and see all my friends.”