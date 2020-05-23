Twins Mya and Stevi Weale enjoying a bike ride down at One Mile Ovals - Picture: Shane Zahner

Twins Mya and Stevi Weale enjoying a bike ride down at One Mile Ovals - Picture: Shane Zahner

THE first stage of the easing of restrictions in Gympie region and throughout Queensland is well underway and it was clear this week that local residents were enjoying the new freedom to move about and event sit down for a coffee if they chose to.

Barry Keays taking the dogs for a run at the Lake Alford dog park - Picture: Shane Zahner

The Gympie library reopens on Monday and all school students head back to the classroom. The next big step towards recovery will then be in just under three weeks.

Nicole and Judi Wattz at Lake Alford - Picture: Shane Zahner

From June 12, gatherings of up to 20 people will be permitted in homes, churches, public spaces and non contact indoor and outdoor facilities and parks. Restaurants, cinemas, pub dining, salons, club dining and cafes will be allowed to let up to 20 people in at once.

Helaina Portelli at the Gympie Youth Precinct - Picture: Shane Zahner

The Gympie Times spoke to a few of the nice folks out at our parks, playgrounds and restaurants to find out how life has been under lockdown and what they are most excited about now that restrictions are starting to ease.

Moira Thompson, Miriam Makowiecki and Glenn Thompson out for a stroll at Lake Alford with kids Seraphim, Anatolia and Irenaeus Makowiecki - Picture: Shane Zahner

Dale Algie and children Asher and Bentley were rapt to be able to visit parks and playgrounds again.

Dale Algie with Asher and Bentley at Nelson Reserve - Picture: Shane Zahner

“They are always adventurous at this age so it great for them,” Dale said.

Sandra Cunningham, Summer Cunningham and Stephanie Goody with young Orlando Tomkins at Lake Alford - Picture: Shane Zahner

“Life has been a little lonely and frustrating in isolation; the kids are too young to understand why we have to stay at home but it’s also been good to spend extra time with the family.”

Irene Williams with grandson Harvey Donnelly at Lake Alford - Picture: Shane Zahner

Alivia Dalla Costa said it had been hard staying at home but it had also been good spending time with family.

Having a stroll around Lake Alford are Mitchell and Temena Balfour with little Jasmine - Picture: Shane Zahner

“You realise how much you miss friends when you can’t see them regulary so it’s good to be able to socialise again,” she said.

Marlon Wheadon and Santi Cowley at the Gympie Skate Park - Picture: Shane Zahner

Monique Cousins said it was “great that restrictions are lifting because I have an energetic boy that likes to burn energy”.

Erin Bacchi and Robyn Bacchi with young Elijah at Lake Alford - Picture: Shane Zahner

“I have loved isolation because I got to relax and spend extra time with the kids,” she said.

“The main thing I have missed is going on coffee dates and being with a big group of friends.”

Cooper Bowman at the All Abilities Playground at Lake Alford - Picture: Shane Zahner

Helaina Portelli said she as excited to have the Youth Precinct open again.

“I’ve really missed coming here,” she said.

Sam Donnelly at the All Abilities Playground at Lake Alford - Picture: Shane Zahner

“Isolation has been pretty boring. Being stuck at home and doing schoolwork was the worst part.

“I’m most excited about being able socialise with people again and see all my friends.”