Life back on track for home owners after G.J collapse

LIFE is slowly returning to normal for the home owners who lost thousands after getting caught up in the collapse of G.J Gardner's North Ipswich franchise.

At Boonah, nurse Peggy Hockey is preparing to sign another builder to finish her dream home.

Ms Hockey prepaid about $180,000 for items and fittings that were never delivered when Pieter Burghout's G.J Gardner franchise went bust.

Since January her home has been left an empty shell and Ms Hockey has been forced to live in a caravan on the block.

Things are finally looking up, with the Queensland Building and Construction Commission covering some of the costs.

"The solution was they would pay us out," Ms Hockey said.

The QBCC had asked for another $55,000 to finish the build, but it was money the Hockeys do not have.

Ms Hockey said she would sign an Ipswich builder this Sunday to finish her home.

Sub-contractors, some of whom were caught up in the G.J collapse, will do projects at builders' cost.

"We should be able to finish most of it off," Ms Hockey said.

"We're pleased in one way because as soon as this builder is ready we can get the kitchen in."

With diminished finances, however, the couple will need to cull some of the home's add-ons such as a $14,000 solar power system.

"It's going to be really tight, we'll have to watch every cent," she said.

Ms Hockey still expects to lose about $100,000 from the saga.

"We've lost that money and we won't have the house insured by QBCC for work that G.J Gardner did," she said.

She said it was not worth pursuing legal action against G.J Gardner.

"We don't know where the builder is," she said.

"He owes a lot of money to sub-contractors around the place.

"The take-out message from me is don't pre-pay your builders."

More than 50 subcontractors are owed about $1.5 million after the collapse of G.J. Gardner.

The $1.5million owed to contractors is in addition to $20,000 in employee expenses and up to $400,000 owed to secured creditors, Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants partner Adam Ward said.

Earlier this year Mr Ward said employee entitlements would be paid first followed by secured creditors.

"It's a waiting game and creditors know how these things generally go," he said.

Mr Ward said things were still being worked through after the collapse.