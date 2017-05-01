Life and death situation on Sandy Creek Rd: letter

Letter to the Editor

TO WHOM it it should concern:

Could Gympie Regional Council send a representative along Sandy Creek Rd, turn up North Deep Creek Rd, do a u-turn in Balaklava Rd and return to the stop sign at the T-junction?

Gympie regional council Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, DAn Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon. Renee Albrecht/Gympie times Renee Albrecht

With the uncut long grass, any vision of oncoming vehicles is negative, especially with an incoming dip on Sandy Creek Rd. It is like Russian roulette.

Check left, check right and dive across the road.

You are either in luck or in the morgue.

Near misses are not good enough. Could this grass be sprayed, not just occasionally cut? It is a serious safety issue.

Also, why is the flood warning sign past this junction, therefore not visible to North Deep Creek road users?

G. Penrose,

Veteran.