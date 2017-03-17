'Lid might lift on Pandora's Box at Gympie council'

THE Your Saturday Opinion page provided some interesting reading last week.

First there was the lengthy Ian Petersen piece in which he likened the fiscal management strategy espoused by the Mayor and the CEO to the behaviour of " kids in a lolly shop”.

Former councillor Ian Petersen Greg Miller

Then, just when many observers had democracy on life-support at the big end of town, there were some encouraging signs of recovery.

I refer to Councillor Hartwig's letter in which he declared his disagreement with the spend-at -all-costs philosophy which he believes the leadership is pursuing.

Cr Glen Hartwig

He refers to and declares his agreement with Cr Cochrane's view that the current spending capacity of the council is the result of the prudent governance exercised by preceding councils.

So it appears that two elected councillors have expressed their concern at the current financial management style of the leadership.

Gympie Regional Mayor Mick Curran Photography by Bambi

These are heartening signs for voters who believe that a democratically elected council should function democratically.

Cr Hartwig even had the temerity to mention, albeit in passing, "the Fredman matter”.

And his assertion that "it is not over” suggests that the lid might yet be prised open on what looks suspiciously like an executive "Pandora's Box”.

There are definitely signs of life up there. And where there's life...

Merv Welch,

Gympie.