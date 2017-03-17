35°
News

'Lid might lift on Pandora's Box at Gympie council'

Letter to the Editor by Merv Welch | 17th Mar 2017 1:00 PM
Cr Glen Hartwig and Cr Dan Stewart
Cr Glen Hartwig and Cr Dan Stewart Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Your Saturday Opinion page provided some interesting reading last week.

First there was the lengthy Ian Petersen piece in which he likened the fiscal management strategy espoused by the Mayor and the CEO to the behaviour of " kids in a lolly shop”.

Former councillor Ian Petersen
Former councillor Ian Petersen Greg Miller

Then, just when many observers had democracy on life-support at the big end of town, there were some encouraging signs of recovery.

I refer to Councillor Hartwig's letter in which he declared his disagreement with the spend-at -all-costs philosophy which he believes the leadership is pursuing.

Cr Glen Hartwig
Cr Glen Hartwig

He refers to and declares his agreement with Cr Cochrane's view that the current spending capacity of the council is the result of the prudent governance exercised by preceding councils.

So it appears that two elected councillors have expressed their concern at the current financial management style of the leadership.

Gympie Regional Mayor Mick Curran
Gympie Regional Mayor Mick Curran Photography by Bambi

These are heartening signs for voters who believe that a democratically elected council should function democratically.

Cr Hartwig even had the temerity to mention, albeit in passing, "the Fredman matter”.

And his assertion that "it is not over” suggests that the lid might yet be prised open on what looks suspiciously like an executive "Pandora's Box”.

There are definitely signs of life up there. And where there's life...

Merv Welch,

Gympie.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie regional council letters letters to the editor opinion

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

From boxing to box step: What to check out this weekend

From boxing to box step: What to check out this weekend

Plenty to see and do around Gympie this weekend.

Nine-year-old Hayley loses her locks to support wig charity

HAIR TODAY, GONE TOMORROW: Hayley Parkhill (centre), assisted by Trinity-Belle Narayan and Tamara Jaenke, will be cutting off her locks for charity in May.

Gympie girl will make big hair cut to help out.

'Hit and miss' council planning could be costly: letter

Gympie Regional Council are tossing up pulling down the historic Railway Bridge at The Mary Valley Heritage Railway after cost concerns.

Letter: Councillors need to take a close look at Rattler cost

'Lid might lift on Pandora's Box at Gympie council'

Cr Glen Hartwig and Cr Dan Stewart

Heartening signs for Gympie voters

Local Partners

Weddings: Heading back to where it all started

Pelting rain and a mechanical bull make for a perfect wedding day

STRANDED: Bridge closure leaves community high and dry

STRANDED: Axel Heij, Karen Blakely, Ashleigh Jensen, Juliet Christensen, Katie Benson, Graeme Jensen, Archie Christensen, Andrew Nahrung, June Nahrung, Don Nahrung, Kerry Carlson, Jeff Carlson and David Ross.

Lives turned upside down with Dickabram Bridge out of action

Veteran tennis players chasing gold in Gympie

GOLD CITY TOURNAMENT: Gympie's Barry Hardingham, 62, is looking to grab his share of the prize money at this weekend's tournament.

Senior tennis players chasing gold

Learning about fires to help save our wildlife

TAKING ACTION: Koala Action Group members at their meeting at Widgee (from left) Kath O'Donnell, Gloria Robertson, Syd Dumpleton, Annie Longmore, Judy Houben, Layne Longmore, Cecelia Michalowitz and Bev Coombs with Barry Dyer of the Widgee Rural Fire Brigade (second from left).

Rural Fire Brigade officers speak at Widgee Koala Action Group

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

REALITY television star Georgia Tripos has reportedly been charged with running a drug syndicate with her friend.

Justin Bieber: 'G'day mate, got some Vegemite?'

The Canadian singer even shook the staff’s hand. Staffer Camilla Glover prepared some white toast and gave the star some extra vegemite for the road trip.

Biebs stunned staff by asking for famous Aussie spread

Dame Julie Andrews in Queensland for My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady's Julie Andrews during a media call at QPAC.

SHE'S not the Queen but Dame Julie's visit is like a royal tour.

Caitlyn releases new single today

Caitlyn Shadbolt.

"It's the song about a breakup and it's my breakup anthem.”

Video shows Prince William gyrating with blondes

What will Kate think? The Prince can be seen in the background with his hand on a woman's waist.

“It’s safe to assume that Kate will be far from happy about this.”

Todd Sampson puts his faith in science to the test

Todd Sampson in a scene from the TV series Todd Sampson's Life on the Line.

Gruen favourite creates another science series that’s fun to watch.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Super Home - Big Shed - Plus Some

63 Marco Polo Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 5 $295,000

A very neat and tidy brick exclusively listed home has cathedral ceilings in the living area, newly painted inside...and the new owners could shift straight in...

Massive 5 Bed Home...Reserve at Rear

Cooloola Cove 4580

House 5 3 3 $475,000

Enormous home with approx. 248m2 of living area and 2 full length verandahs of approx. 76m2 totalling approx. 324m2. The house has been positioned on a near level...

A Bargain + Something Different

12 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $279,000

This property is a real bargain with extremely motivated vendors who are ready to move on to their next adventure. The size of the amazing open living space is...

Waterside Executive Townhouse

Unit/4/26 Esplanade, Tin Can Bay 4580

Town House 3 2 2 $429,000

If you have a boat in the marina .....this townhouse is for you. If you want a sea change this townhouse is for you. The townhouse location has Snapper Creek on...

MOVE STRAIGHT IN

24 Beryl Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 2 4 $389,000

Situated 15 minutes north of Gympie is a fairly new 3 bedroom highset Weathertex home on a peaceful 6 acres situated at the end of a no through road. The home has...

FARMING LIFESTYLE

66 Parallel Road, Wooroolin 4608

4 1 2 $349,000

A terrific lifestyle opportunity has come to the market and for what is on offer; this one is not worth skipping past. Private and surrounded by rural setting is...

PACK YOUR BAGS!

84 Judicial Cct, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Welcome to 84 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill! Beautifully built brand new rendered home situated in the popular Echelon Estate which has so much on offer! This home...

Qlder On Hilton 2 die 4!

50 Hilton Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $365,000!

Gympie without a doubt has its fair share of classic Queenslanders, but this early 1900s built home complete with all the ambience and old world charm of this era...

want 2 be a part of history!

27 Grecian Bends Road, Greens Creek 4570

4 3 3 $530,000!

This is a rare and exceptional opportunity to become the proud new owner of some serious Gympie history. The property is truly unique in itself by being one of the...

want 2 be free!

224 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 REDUCED TO...

Ohhhhhhh soooooo private 69 acre bush block. Need, want, would love to escape the maddening crowd? Well this property is certainly all that and then some! Want to...

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!