The long arm of the law caught up with repeat unlicensed driver Michael Alexander George.
News

Licence two years expired and he just kept driving

Darryn Nufer, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
12th Jul 2020 7:00 PM
TWO years after his licence had expired, Michael Alexander George was caught driving - and not for the first time.

The 66-year-old found himself in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday where he pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and failing to provide identification.

George was charged after police intercepted him initially for a random breath test at Agnes Water in the weeks leading up to Christmas last year.

Checks revealed that George's licence had expired on December 30, 2017.

It was not the first time that George had chanced his hand.

In August 2018, he was given an infringement notice for driving on an expired driver's licence.

The court heard that George had moved to Agnes Water after his marriage broke down and the end of the relationship had affected him "very badly".

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined George $450 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

