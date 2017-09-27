Licence confusion ends in $900 fine, two-year ban

A man has had his driver's licence disqualified and been fined $900 after appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court.

A MOUNTAIN Creek man has told Gympie Magistrates Court he did not realise he was disqualified from driving in Queensland, after having only recently obtained a Queensland licence which turned out to be invalid.

Frank Pardy Towers, 27, told the court his Victorian licence had been disqualified and he had declared this in his application for a Queensland Licence.

"I ticked the box,” he said, referring a question about whether he had previously been disqualified.

"They gave me a licence and a receipt,” he said.

He was fined $900 and disqualified for the two-year minimum.

Towers maintained his guilty plea after Magistrate Graham Hillan told him he should seek legal advice, in case he had a defence because of a genuine belief he was licensed.

Michael Anthony Cook, 51, of Sorrento was fined $350 and disqualified for one month after he pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to driving on the Bruce Hwy on August 9, with an interstate licence which had been suspended for unpaid fines in Western Australia.

Cook told the court he was getting mail sent to his Western Australian address and it had not been opened. He had since made a credit card payment over the phone and his Western Australian suspension had been lifted.

Gympie man Matthew Mark Mansfield, 27, was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving on September 1 on a licence which had been disqualified because of demerit points.

The court was told Mansfield's licence was suspended until December 27.

Mansfield told police he thought the suspension had ended and told the court it was "an honest mistake.”

Magistrate Hillan said he did not have any discretion on penalty.

Nathan Glenn Watson, 23, of Monkland, was fined $300 and disqualified for one month after he pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to driving on Brisbane Rd, while his license was suspended for unpaid fines on August 14.

Watson told the court he had not realised his licence was suspended and had now paid his debt.