Grim end to case that gripped UK

COPS hunting missing Libby Squire have confirmed a body pulled from the Humber Estuary is the student who vanished six weeks ago.

The human remains were found on Grimsby docks yesterday afternoon but identification had to be carried out to identify whether they belonged to the 21-year-old.

Tragically, the badly decomposed body is Libby's, who vanished on January 31 after a drunken night out in Hull, The Sun reports.

Libby Squire. Picture: Supplied

Cops contacted Libby's parents Lisa, 48, and Russ, 53, after the grisly discovery was made and they are being comforted by family liaison officers.

Detective Superintendent Martin Smalley, of Humberside Police, said: "Formal identification has now taken place and we can confirm the body recovered is that of missing woman Libby Squire.

Map timeline of Libby Squire

"Libby's family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

"Our priority is to give them the answers they desperately need."

Polish butcher Pawel Relowicz, 24, was arrested and quizzed over Libby's abduction and remains under investigation.

DS Smalley added that a post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday afternoon.

A source said: "This is tragic news. Her parents are utterly heartbroken.

"The police investigation will now intensify. It is vital to find out how she died.

"At the moment the police investigation remains that of a missing persons probe.

"That may change depending on the results of the post-mortem."

Police were scrambled to the docks at around 2.30pm after the alarm was raised with the RNLI assisting in the recovery.

The quayside was cordoned off and the coroner was informed.

Libby Squire seen walking on CCTV the night she disappeared.

VANISHED WITHOUT A TRACE

Philosophy and religion student Libby went missing from a park bench just yards from her student digs after a night out on January 31.

She had been turned away from the Welly nightclub in Hull for being too drunk and was put in a taxi by friends and driven home to nearby Wellesley Avenue.

But after staggering around she mysteriously ended up sitting on a park bench on nearby Beverley Road at 11.45pm.

CCTV footage taken minutes later at 12.09am shows a woman believed to be Libby getting into a car and being driven away.

A second clip obtained by The Sun, shows a similar car being driven half a mile away ten minutes later at 12.19am.

A woman living close to where Libby was last seen described hearing "bloodcurdling screams" at 12.30am that made her sit up in bed and say: "Oh my God".

A massive hunt was launched and up to 50 officers searched a river and pond close to her home. Bins, drains and gardens were also swept but without trace.

Since her disappearance Libby's parents have travelled between their home in High Wycombe and Hull to help cops.

Handout family photo issued by Humberside Police of Libby Squire with her mother Lisa. The 21-year-old student disappeared in Hull on Friday February 1.

Undated family handout photo issued by Humberside Police of 21-year-old student Libby Squire. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

FAMILY'S DEVASTATION

In a moving statement the couple spoke fondly of Libby's love and said she was "always happy and having fun".

They also said: "As a family we are incomplete.

"We miss her more than we could ever say. We just want her back with us."

They also released snaps of Libby including one of her on Christmas Day and others of her laughing and joking with her family as they desperately appealed for information.

BUTCHER UNDER INVESTIGATION

Polish butcher Relowicz, 24, was arrested and quizzed over Libby's abduction and remains under investigation.

He has since been charged with five counts of burglary, three counts of voyeurism, three counts of outraging public decency and one of receiving stolen goods.

The offences - unrelated to Libby's disappearance - include allegedly performing a sex act on himself on Libby's street just 12 days before she vanished.

He is also accused of stealing a "quantity" of sex toys, condoms, knickers and photographs from a home in Hull days before she was last seen.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.