ESSENTIAL: Local Goverment Assocation of Queensland chief executive officer Greg Hallam says transparency is important.
LGAQ boss defends Gympie council's membership

by Letter to the Editor from Glen Beckett, General Manager of the LGAQ
10th May 2018 10:35 AM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

THERE has been much community debate recently as a result of reports regarding the value of Gympie Council's membership with the Local Government Association of Queensland.

Let me please make something perfectly clear.

Queensland councils, and the communities they represent, benefit significantly from their ongoing relationship with LGAQ, and indeed the value they receive in many cases surpasses the costs incurred.

First Council meeting after the 2016 election.
The net benefit for Gympie Regional Council has resulted in membership costs for this year of only $25,984. Last year, rebates fully covered ALL membership costs.

By working together and through economies of both scope and scale, the annual memberships paid by councils are returned in many multiples.

Gympie regional council Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, DAn Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon.
These benefits manifest themselves in many tangible ways including through securing critical funding for councils and regions, legislative improvements, and access to valuable support services.

A formula is used to calculate the LGAQ membership levy for each council to ensure fairness and equity across all local governments. The true costs paid by councils over the past several years have been close to zero - with rebates, discounts and distributions returning to councils.

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran
The LGAQ publishes the discounted membership rates for all councils on its website in the spirit of transparency and accountability.

Glen Beckett,

General Manager LGAQ

