'Levy should not be used as excuse to raise rates'

Gympie MP Tony Perrett and Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch have fired shots over the State Government's controversial waste levy plan. Renee Albrecht

THE State Government's controversial proposed waste levy continues to deliver fireworks with Gympie's MP and the Environment Minister taking pot shots at each other over the policy.

After bodies including the LGAQ and Waste Recycling Industry Association told the Palaszczuk Government in submissions residents would be slugged if the policy was not changed, Tony Perrett has said the ALP needs to "bin the tax”.

"The tax is simply a shameful smokescreen which will hit everyone and has very little to do with the environment,” he said.

Mr Perrett slammed the policy as a "money grab dressed up as a solution” and asked why the reason kept changing.

WASTE NOT, WANT NOT: MP Tony Perrett (here inspecting storm damage with Emergency Services Shadow Minister Lachlan Millar on the weekend) says the State Government needs to bin its waste levy. Contributed

"First it was about interstate dumping and then changed to solving local government recycling costs...who knows what it will be next?

"Last week we learnt that $100 million or less than 10 per cent of the $1.3 billion that it will raise over the next four years has been allocated to environment programs.

"At the moment the Deputy Premier, Jackie Trad, is admitting that more than four times that amount ($435 million) will be used to fatten the treasury coffers.

"This tax hits everyone whether you are buying a hamburger, fish and chips, new car tyres, or even building a new home,” Mr Perrett said.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch trashed the Gympie MP's claims as "false and misleading”.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch. Ashley Clark

"The Budget Papers are very clear that 70 per cent of the revenue raised from the waste levy will go back to industry, advance payments to councils, waste management, and other environmental programs,” she said.

"The remainder will benefit the Queensland community by supporting schools, hospitals and essential infrastructure.”

She said claims that ratepayers will pay more are "farcical”.

"We are paying councils in advance to ensure they do not have to pass on the cost to ratepayers.

"Councils will be paid more than the cost of disposing their municipal waste, which means they will have extra funds to invest in facilities and waste management programs.

"The waste levy should not be used as an excuse for councils to raise rates. The only way households will pay more is if councils don't use the advance payment as it is intended. Ratepayers will be expecting their local councils to have the integrity to do the right thing.”