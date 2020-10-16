Menu
The ongoing dry conditions have forced the council to impose tighter water restrictions in one area. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
News

Level 5 water restrictions imposed in Mary Valley

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
16th Oct 2020 12:03 AM
Premium Content

AMAMOOR residents are being urged to watch their water with the ongoing dry conditions forcing the Mary Valley town onto Level 5 water restrictions.

Level 5 restrictions mean residents need to limit their water consumption to 120L per person, per day.

The council will also begin having water trucked in.

Mayor Glen Hartwig said the decision to tighten restrictions did not mean there was any risk to Amamoor’s water supply.

Water is being trucked into Amamoor to ensure the town’s water supply. Picture: Shane Zahner
“(The) council is monitoring the level of Amamoor Creek which is a vital water source for the residents of Amamoor and is used for water treatment and reticulation,” Mr Hartwig said.

“We will be tankering in water, at least for the short term, until we can reach a more permanent solution.

“This situation is the result of some very dry weather of recent times.

“Residents of Amamoor are doing a fantastic job monitoring their water usage and I want to congratulate them for that.

Mayor Glen Hartwig says residents need to conserve water until the town finally gets some rain.
“I want to encourage all Amamoor residents who are connected to town water to continue their vigilant monitoring.

“This event is exclusively due to a lack of rain and we will need to conserve water until we receive some solid wet weather.”

The low water levels in Amamoor Creek were identified as part of a wider, regional water monitoring program.

