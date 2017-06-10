23°
News

Levee could be back if funding is offered

scott kovacevic
| 10th Jun 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 6:20 AM
INUNDATED: Gympie's CBD under water in the 2013 flood.
INUNDATED: Gympie's CBD under water in the 2013 flood. Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A LEVEE wall to mitigate flooding in Mary St could still be possible down the line but Mayor Mick Curran said it would not happen without outside funding.

Following the announcement of a $4 million State Government funding package to progress flood mitigation in Bundaberg, Cr Curran said Gympie Regional Council was well placed in its flood prevention work.

Originally costed at $34 million, he said the LNP government had been fully supportive of the plan, which would have built a levee wall along the river behind Albert Park to protect Mary St and the CBD, providing protection against flood waters up to 22m high.

Gympie Regional Council would have committed $3 million to the project under the plan but appetite for the project was quickly lost when the Palaszczuk government was elected.

"Gympie Regional Council can't afford to buy out the flood-affected areas and we can't afford to go forward with that project by ourselves," Cr Curran said.

Still, it could be back up for debate in the future.

"If the opportunity of state or federal funding was to come forward council would certainly have to consider it," he said.

"All the work's been done to mitigate Mary St and the businesses in it. All the engineering work's been done, all the plans have been done and all the grounds have been x-rayed."

 

FOOTBALL: The flood waters heading in to the Gympie Football Clubhouse.
FOOTBALL: The flood waters heading in to the Gympie Football Clubhouse.

While it was impossible to flood-proof a region, he said flood mitigation was always an important subject for the council.

At the last general meeting, the council voted to table proposed changes that would have lowered the 100-year flood extents at Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Coast.

Concerned the council might be "jumping the gun", Cr Daryl Dodt moved for the council to wait for further information on storm levels and sea surges before making a decision on the levels.

The decision to table the proposal was close, decided by a vote of five to four.

Crs Mark McDonald, Mal Gear, James Cochrane and Bob Leitch were against the delay.

Cr Curran said the decision was made to prevent serious issues in the future, with the Q100 lines the tolerance level the council had to abide by on developments.

"The last thing we want to do is be giving approvals for people who are under that Q100 line in the event their investment could be damaged," Cr Curran said.

Although there were other options the council could look at in the future to protect against floods, they needed to be balanced against cost and risk.

As for any future political dams, Cr Curran said the State Government position was "no more".

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie council gympie regional council levee mary river

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

3 ways you can spot if a 'big cat' has been on your property

3 ways you can spot if a 'big cat' has been on your property

Residents should report anything that seems 'out of ordinary'

Road closures for Rattler work

STEAMING AHEAD: Work is continuing on the revitalisation of the Mary Valley Rattler.

Detours on several roads in Gympie.

Finding a job they'll love at Gympie's tertiary study hub

FUTURE SCIENCE: Second year USC business student Alana Grogan helps Gympie West student Ebony Chandler gauge the pH of a sample substance.

Ambition awakened at Gympie university and TAFE campus display day

Scam targeting bank customers with fake website

Westpac online customers are being targeted in an email scam.

Westpac customers are the latest target of cybercriminals

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Three men's trash is going to be Gympie's treasure

GYMPIE-BOUND: Trash Test Dummies will be bringing their show to Gympie on July 1.

Trash Test Dummies heading for Gympie

Kim shows her slow, easy the way to warm winter meals

EASY DOES IT: 4 Ingredients author Kim McCosker will share some great tips in Gympie on June 15.

4 Ingredients author in Gympie Library

Monk's looking for love on Bachelorette

SOPHIE Monk will star in season three of The Bachelorette Australia.

Book review: Murder most mystifying in Amos Decker sequel

David Baldacci's latest novel is a thriller

Steve Carell on his latest turn as Despicable Me's anti-hero

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

Carell plays both Gru and his twin brother Dru in new film

Taylor Swift / Katy Perry feud just got a lot more dirty

Maybe it's just a coincidence...

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

An Apple executive introduces HomePod speakers at Apple Inc.s Worldwide Developers Conference.

HomePod, Solo 3 Wireless and AirPods build on iPod success

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Rocker has accident on midnight trip to the toilet.

Lorde brings Melodrama to Australia this November

Lorde announces her Melodrama Tour, to hit Australia in November 2017.

Kiwi star Lorde announces outdoor shows Downi Under

WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY!

46 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $130,000

- Acting Under Instruction from the Public Trustee - Renovate or Remove (Timber House) - Prime 1053m2 gently sloping allotment - Inspection by Appointment L/N...

LITTLE COUNTRY PARADISE

461 Sandy Creek Road, Veteran 4570

House 2 1 2 $279,000

Located on a usable 5 acres and under 10 minutes' drive to Gympie's CBD, this is great country living. This sturdy highset home consists of 2 bedrooms and 1...

bush block priced 2 sell!

L432 Arborfourteen Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $53,000!

Escape from the bright city lights 2 this 2 acre bush block just North of Gympie in the eclectic locale of Glenwood. Great spot for your affordable new private...

BUILD HERE

2 Fraser Street, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land 0 0 $59,000

Be quick this property has just hit the market. Located in Fraser Street, Kilkivan is this vacant 1191m2 allotment. Bitumen road frontage and access to town water...

GOOMERI-LUCERNE + CATTLE

6473 Burnett Highway, Goomeri 4601

Rural 4 2 2 $850,000

Located close to Goomeri, this 175 acre property, with highway frontage, is considered one the better irrigation farms in the area. There is approx 110 acres of...

acreage lifestyle 2 enjoy!

11 Pine Street, Kilkivan 4600

4 2 4 $389,000!

Discover this unique country estate just perfect for horses and spacious living in Kilkivan. The large homestead style home with wrap around verandahs, is so...

HUGE SOUTHSIDE FAMILY HOME

68 Watson Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 6 $398,000

Built to last. Solid brick family home with plenty of space for the whole family. This one will impress you with the shear amount of available living...

It&#39;s Time To Move On, So What Is It Worth

29 Silky Oak Drive, Nahrunda 4570

House 3 2 5 PLEASE CONTACT...

Nahrunda Park Estate is one of the prestige estates in Gympie and quality properties rarely come up for sale in this sought after area. The 3 bedroom brick home is...

BRIANNA&#39;S BEST VALUE

4 Brianna Court, Araluen 4570

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

I have pleasure in marketing this beautifully presented property in sought after Brianna Court Estate. No 4 Brianna Court has reluctantly become available for...

GOT THE BOAT - THIS IS THE HOUSE

7 Skyring Place, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 2 4 $460,000

So you have your boat in the marina, or you like to go fishing, now you need somewhere close by to live when you're not sailing or fishing. Well do I have a home...

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!