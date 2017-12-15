Menu
Lettuce still see the funny side

This frogmouth picture provided because, well, why not?
This frogmouth picture provided because, well, why not? Judi Pascoe
scott kovacevic
by

HOLLYWOOD has churned out some great heist movies in its time.

Ocean's Eleven, Reservoir Dogs and The Town all come to mind, but only time will tell if Gympie's Great Lettuce Theft will ever join them.

The most obvious question, of course, is why?

How large of a Christmas salad does one really need? Is there a big black market for stolen vegetables? Is this a caper the thieves thought would set them up for life?

Honestly, I hope the thieves are caught not only because the rightful owners deserve justice, but also because I really want to hear the explanation on this one.

Of course, council's marathon four-hour meeting this week means the leaf thieves are not the only news.

While it's easy to pile on and shake angry fists, in reality not everything council does deserves a trip to the woodshed.

The $10,000 gift to Kilkivan Kindergarten is an example of the good they can do for the region which unfortunately often gets lost in the shuffle. And, much like vegetable theft, while Christmas is sacred to many people's hearts, wishing the region a "Happy Holidays” instead doesn't quite seem like council's crime of the century.

There should always be room for some fun in life, because not one of us is getting out alive.

