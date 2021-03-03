LETTERS: We can show the government how to do their job

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Ecosystems need our help

Australian scientists have just recently released a very sobering report detailing 19 ecosystems across Australia that are collapsing due to the impact of humans and warned urgent action is required to prevent their complete loss.

The groundbreaking report - the result of work by 38 scientists from 29 universities and government agencies - details the degradation of coral reefs, arid outback deserts, tropical savanna, the waterways of the Murray-Darling Basin, mangroves in the Gulf of Carpentaria, and forests stretching from the far north to Tasmania.

This is news, but not new news.

Previous in-depth studies, including the government's state of the environment report and last year's review of the national environment laws, have found Australia's natural heritage is in a perilous and worsening state.

And what is the government doing …?

… little to nothing, ignoring its own recommendations and continuing to rebuff calls to increase spending on the environment.

The government is part of the problem.

But we can do something about it.

This report is more than just a warning, it is a call to action.

Thousands of people across Australia have already taken up the call and are working through a myriad of community groups to address our environmental problems.

But it is not enough. We need everyone.

What are you doing?

Wherever you live, there are grassroot conservation groups doing good work to support our ecosystems.

Much of the work is volunteer but all of the work is very rewarding. Join up.

All you need is enthusiasm and a desire to protect nature.

In many cases, you will develop new skills through on-the-job training.

As well, you will connect with like-minded and very special people.

Well, what are you waiting for? Together, we can show the government how to do their job.

- Tony Fontes, Airlie Beach

HARRY'S VIEW ON AGED CARE ROYAL COMMISSION

Harry's view on aged care Royal Commission.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. Rocky wants to get big time football games, cricket and other sports … well that will not happen. We have no multi-sports stadium. We are a cow town, that's all we'll ever be.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

Schools are increasingly distancing themselves from Dr Seuss books after a study found they were "steeped in racist propaganda and harmful stereotypes".

Judy Birt: What a load of c---. So sick of bleeding hearts with their heads up their a -es trying to dictate what the rest of the population has to do, like and live. They need to pull their heads out of their collective a -es and stop trying to dictate what others like and dislike and mind their own business.

Lyn Fletcher: What a load of rot. My children and grandchildren love the books. For goodness sake it's reading, and to many children are not reading these days.

Alexandra Humphrey: That's a bit of discrimination against green eggs isn't it.

Jess Baker: It was green eggs and ham wasn't it? Those poor eggs being labelled a different colour. Shame on you Dr Seuss!

Christine Hunt: Dr Seuss is the best not like bloody c--- in our schools. I say to the mums and dads, take your kids out of these schools, home school your kids.

Barb Muller: Christ Almighty … its all getting ridiculous now.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@news.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.